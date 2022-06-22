Verasphere co-founders David Faulk and Michael Johnstone met in 1993 at the height of The City’s AIDS epidemic — and the lowest point in both of their lives.
Faulk, just out of a relationship, was adjusting to a recent relocation from New York and an AIDS diagnosis, and Johnstone, a native of Scotland who moved to The City in 1979 via Kansas and became HIV positive two years later, was deathly ill.
After over a decade of tending to sick friends, facilitating caregiving groups and leading quilting workshops for the NAMES Project (the organization behind the AIDS Memorial Quilt), he was spent — with only 11 T cells to fight his dangerously high 3 million viral load.
Neither was looking for a relationship, but once they locked eyes, Faulk, a painter, was drawn to Johnstone’s sensitivity and generosity; and Johnstone, a multimedia artist, was enthralled by Faulk’s gorgeous eyes and beneficence. Both knew they had met their match.
Their relationship and the interventionist art they created together are the subjects of director Robert James’ “The Unabridged Mrs. Vera's Daybook,” premiering at the Castro Theatre as part of Frameline46 on Saturday.
Using archival footage and interviews with the subjects and fellow artists and activists, James’ 81-minute film is an inspirational portrait of a loving duo that not only beat the odds themselves but also helped others around the world live more joyful lives.
“Mrs. Vera's Daybook” was originally conceived as a short-term photo project to help the new couple find glimmers of happiness amid their depressing realities.
Each day, Johnstone (taking on the name of Mr. Vera) would photograph Faulkner (who transformed into the radical titular character with colorful makeup and idiosyncratic costumes made from discarded clothing, toys and trinkets) in various locales around The City with his point-and-shoot camera.
A bite-sized project appealed to them because neither knew if they’d make it to the next day.
“The daybook meant literally living for that moment,” says Johnstone, 66.
At shoots, Johnstone would play Fellini soundtracks or kooky 60s TV and film music from his boombox, and the multimedia spectacle would catch the attention of passersby.
“I never thought of it as a performance, but the spontaneous, creative experiences truly made me light up inside,” says Johnstone. “It brought laughter to my ailing body, mind and spirit.”
Knowing that many others were in dire need of a mood booster, they decided to make the project more community focused and soon costumed some friends to march with them in the 1995 Pride parade.
As their health slowly improved, thanks to a very dedicated primary care physician and advances in HIV/AIDS drugs, they continued to grow their contingent with like-minded individuals they met at community events around The City — and Versaphere was born.
By 2019, Faulk and Johnstone were outfitting 125 to 150 “Spheres” from all over for the Pride parade and holding custom couture classes at venues like Harvey Milk Center for the Arts. The only debate at such workshops, according to Johnstone, was, ”Should I use sequins or pompoms for my hat?“
“Verasphere allows me to return the generosity of strangers, transforming them into friends and family,” says Faulk, 59. “It visually declares a chosen family without words and in no uncertain terms — and it sure makes room for a lot of humor, which is the antidote to stress.”
“It allows people to have permission to do and be something they may never have experienced, like marching in a parade with a fabulous group of kindred spirits,” adds Johnstone.
Johnstone’s photographs and Faulk’s costumes have been exhibited in galleries and museums around the world, but the two hit a career high in 2019 when James’ 15-minute short “Verasphere: A Love Story in Costume,” a precursor to “The Unabridged Mrs. Vera's Daybook,” premiered at Frameline43 — and Mrs. Vera was elected Grand Marshall of the Pride parade.
When things slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnstone spent time collecting his ”Daybook” and Verasphere ephemera for the James C. Hormel LGBTQIA Center archives at the San Francisco Public Library and Faulk started selling hand-embellished clothing.
Faulk was also selected to create an uplifting mural to honor fellow LGBTQ+ seniors at OpenHouse S.F., a senior living and service facility.
The couple is currently exhibiting their singular costumes in “Art and Pride 2022 — Age of A-Queer-IUS” (at the Harvey Milk Center for the Arts through July 14) and is eager to once again march as Verasphere at Sunday’s parade, proud that their powerful story will finally hit the silver screen.
“I would hope audiences can see that living with any life-threatening condition — sometimes the simplest things can change one's outlook,” says Johnstone.
“The film beautifully captured the essence of our life's work,” adds Faulk, who also sees the movie as a document of his aspirational partnership. “I like to think there's a Michael out there for every David. I just can't believe my own good fortune in finding mine.”
IF YOU GO:
“The Unabridged Mrs. Vera’s Daybook”
Where: Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.
When: 1:15 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $17.50
Contact: (415) 703-8650, frameline.org