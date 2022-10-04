John Waters

The part-time San Francisco resident sees his films like “Hairspray” and “Pink Flamingos” as an extension of the music genre that Halloween Meltdown celebrates, and vice-versa

 Courtesy of John Waters

Filmmaker John Waters is back in town to celebrate all things punk and lead the annual Halloween Meltdown at Mosswood Park Festival this Saturday and Sunday.

“I always felt immediately at home in the punk world,” says Waters from his Baltimore home. “What always drew me to punk rock (is) I always feel safe in it. I always feel these are my people, even though I'm the oldest punk probably in the entire festival. It’s like going to some crazy occult meeting in the best kind of way. I think punk is a good cult. They hate everybody in the world but themselves.”

