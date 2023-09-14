Saluhall in San Francisco

A rendering of the new food hall coming to the Ikea building in downtown San Francisco.

 Ingka Centres

A food hall nearly five times the size of a basketball court and partially developed by one of the world's most celebrated chefs has plans to open in the same building as the San Francisco Ikea.

Ingka Centres, Ikea's sister company, which owns the 250,000 square foot property at 945 Market St., on Wednesday unveiled new details about the food hall opening next year that it claims will be the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

Saluhall rendering in downtown San Francisco

A rendering of a new food hall coming to downtown San Francisco early next year.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong