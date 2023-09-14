A food hall nearly five times the size of a basketball court and partially developed by one of the world's most celebrated chefs has plans to open in the same building as the San Francisco Ikea.
Ingka Centres, Ikea's sister company, which owns the 250,000 square foot property at 945 Market St., on Wednesday unveiled new details about the food hall opening next year that it claims will be the first of its kind anywhere in the world.
“It's very straightforward: We want to create a food destination,” Stéphane Keulian, Ingka Centres’ food and beverage director, told The Examiner.
The two-floor, 23,000 square foot food hall — which Ingka Centres named “Saluhall,” the Swedish term for “market hall” — will feature roughly a dozen “new Nordic cuisine” inspired offerings from a collection of food vendors, many of whom are from the Bay Area.
Ikea and its partner properties are famously Swedish-run, hence why the food hall will have a distinct Scandinavian culinary influence, though it will feature a variety of cuisines from around the world.
“It’s all about Nordic principles: Quality, seasonality and local freshness. That’s how we define Scandinavian food and food culture,” Keulian said. “Our goal 1000% is to support local food tenants and entrepreneurs, of which there are so many in the city.”
One of the eateries will be a Scandinavian bakery developed by renowned Danish chef Claus Meyer, best known for founding Copengaen’s “Noma,” which has been named “Restaurant” magazine’s best restaurant in the world five times.
“Claus is a visionary food entrepreneur. He has so much knowledge and passion for bread and baking,” Keulian said. “This bakery is our way to offer a Scandinavian experience to The City. San Francisco is already a great city for bread. There are so many great bakeries in The City and we want to be one of them.”
The bakery, which will also serve as a cafe and bar, will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with selections highlighted by sourdough bread and Scandinavian scones.
Meyer is also developing a cooking school inside the food mall that Ingka Centres officials said will reflect Meyer’s “drive for positive community engagement and change.”
No other details about the other establishments inside the food hall have been released. But 80% of the food will be plant-based, which Keulian said will make them “stand out from the competition.”
“We want to be very ambitious and progressive in that space,” he said. “But we are not just for hardcore vegan people. We are for many people. If we can make it delicious, and at the same time mostly plant based, we’ll be very happy.”
London hospitality company Kerb, which operates more than 500 food start-ups around the world, including the popular London food market, “Seven Dials Market,” will run the food hall.
Saluhall is expected to open early next year. Keulian said he couldn’t give a more specific timeline because most of the space is still under construction.
The food hall will be connected to Ikea, which opened last month to much fanfare and featured lines of customers waiting to enter the business during its first day. Saluhall and Ikea will serve as two of the anchor tenants for the three-story building, which officials are calling a “meeting place,” though a more formal moniker is still to be determined.
The space will also include a co-working office space called Hej!workshop on the top floor, as well as a variety of other retailers. Keulian said it’s unclear how many tenants will ultimately occupy the building.
San Francisco leaders have expressed hope that both Ikea and the entire building will play a critical role in revitalizing The City’s Mid-Market neighborhood, which has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.