One of San Francisco's past James Beard Award winners, Zuni Cafe, on Market Street.

 By Examiner Staff

San Francisco's absence among the recipients of one of the restaurant world's highest honors this week was notable, but not necessarily a surprise or even a bad thing, according to local industry advocates.  

No San Francisco restaurants earned James Beard Awards on Monday night, with none in The City following in the footsteps of previous winners like classic dim sum mainstay Yank Sing, Tartine Bakery with its lines of customers going around the block, and the iconic Zuni Cafe.

