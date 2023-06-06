San Francisco's absence among the recipients of one of the restaurant world's highest honors this week was notable, but not necessarily a surprise or even a bad thing, according to local industry advocates.
No San Francisco restaurants earned James Beard Awards on Monday night, with none in The City following in the footsteps of previous winners like classic dim sum mainstay Yank Sing, Tartine Bakery with its lines of customers going around the block, and the iconic Zuni Cafe.
Sherman Oaks chef Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai was honored as California's best, while Los Angeles' Ototo and Margarita Manzke of République won in the wine and pastry chef categories, respectively.
Ototo is a Japanese restaurant and bar specializing in craft beer, sake and drinking snacks. République is a French-focused bakery and cafe, with a more formal restaurant as well, serving up dishes like quail and wagyu beef.
Laurie Thomas, the executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, told The Examiner that San Francisco missing out on the prestigious awards was disappointing, but short of a snub.
After all, she said the James Beard organization has made more of an effort to highlight diversity and be more inclusive.
"The good news is that there are winners from areas that have never won before," said Thomas, who herself owns and manages two San Francisco restaurants, Rose’s Café and Terzo.
"Like a lot of these other awards organizations, they're looking to try to be more diverse and be more inclusive and that means not just focusing on New York or San Francisco restaurants," she said. "So maybe the pendulum just swung a little bit in that direction this year."
Although there was no Bay Area win, here were a handful of local restaurants and chefs that made it to the finals for the awards this year, such as Headlsburg's Kyle and Katina Connaughton of SingleThread for the California category.
Two San Francisco establishments made into the finals: Abacá's Vince Bugtong for outstanding pastry chef and baker, and Lazy Bear for outstanding wine and beverages.
Ex // Top Stories
After last summer's mpox outbreak, health officials are advising residents to take precaution
The thieves robbed the judge of his wallet, Rolex watch and "other personal effects," the Alameda County Sheriff's Office reported
The City's newish vegan fast food joint mocks McDonald's, but The Examiner's Adam Shanks writes it's unlikely to convert eaters to plant-based diets
Abacá is a Filipino restaurant in Fisherman’s Wharf featuring a variety of traditional and California spins on dishes like lumpia and sisig fried rice. Lazy Bear is in the Mission District, and offers tasting menus with what the restaurant describes as "nostalgic flavors featuring foraged and cultivated produce."
The James Beard Awards have had a difficult few years. They were canceled in 2020 and 2021 after an internal audit on the awards' integrity.
But 2022 was a banner year for San Francisco at the awards. Brandon Jew, of Mister Jiu’s in Chinatown, won best chef in California. Oakland’s Understory, which offers a variety of support to an array of marginalized communities, won in the emerging leadership category.
Grace Young, the co-creator of "Coronavirus: Chinatown Stories," won the humanitarian award. Martin Yan, of “Yan Can Cook” fame on PBS, earned lifetime achievement honors.
Amid the wider success for the industry in The City, Thomas said restaurants in certain neighborhoods still face challenging times as they try to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are hearing that people are having a tough go of it," she said. "I think that a lot of these layoffs are catching up with our consuming public, they're cutting back."
Sales at Thomas' restaurants are down about 10% to 12% of what they were at this time last year. The recent negative press about San Francisco hasn't helped, either.
"The struggle is, as a restauranteur or a chef, if you're focused on trying to survive, that does put pressure on creativity and things that these award organizations are looking at," she said. "So I do think this will be another challenging year."
But ultimately, Thomas views the results of this year's James Beard Awards as a positive thing, using the awards as an opportunity to "spread the love" and highlight areas of the country that haven't been awarded before.
"We should be celebrating that sort of stuff, not being like, 'Oh, my God, we didn't win anything,' " she said. "I'm sure it will come back in our direction."