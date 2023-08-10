Harmonic Brewing announced last week it’s closing its Dogpatch taproom at the end of October, making it the latest San Francisco craft brewer to close up shop.
Harmonic’s closure comes just weeks after another beloved local brewery, Anchor, closed its doors after 127 years as a San Francisco hallmark. The two shutdowns have fueled concerns about the state of San Francisco’s once-thriving beer industry.
But according to advocates, Harmonic’s decision is more representative of the underlying issues plaguing The City’s independent craft breweries — namely, that shifting economic conditions have imperiled small, family- owned businesses.
Harmonic founders Jon Verna and Ed Gobbo said they were unable to agree on a new lease with the building’s landlord as the brewery continued to reconcile the lingering impacts of the pandemic.
While there were “a lot of factors” that led to Anchor’s demise, including alleged mismanagement by Sapporo, the brewery’s owner. But for Harmonic there was only one: San Francisco’s soaring rent prices.
“Comparing both closures is comparing apples to oranges,” said Joanne Marino, executive director of the Bay Area Brewers Guild, said. “When you’re looking at Harmonic or any of the other small independent craft breweries, they are running totally different size businesses than Anchor. Harmonic doesn’t have the same economies of scale, they don’t have the same marketplace advantages.”
Even so, Gobbo said, he and Verna were willing to “fight the fight” despite the challenging hospitality market — if they could settle on new terms.
“We know we’re not making Google salaries,” Gobbo said. “We’re doing this because we love it, and we love the community. So we were going to find a way in one way or another. For us, it was directly linked to our lease not being able to be negotiated.”
In 2019, San Francisco was home to more than 30 independent craft breweries. But in the years since, one-third of those businesses have closed up shop.
“Small business are always going to be facing a lot more challenges to keep their lights on and to provide their product and service because they’re not operating on this massive scale where they can benefit from driving those prices down and negotiating better terms,” Marino said.
Though Anchor — largely credited with the rise of the craft beer movement — began in San Francisco as an independent brewer, a slew of former Anchor workers have accused Sapporo of mismanaging the historic brewery. They said that the parent company’s rebrand of Anchor two years ago alienated the brewery’s biggest fans, and the Japanese company’s cost-cutting measures decreased production significantly.
“It wasn’t just ‘Hey, the economy’s bad. That’s why Anchor didn’t work.’” Marino said. “Some of the decisions they made weren’t really that clear from the outside looking in.”
Gobbo said that in the days after Harmonic announced its closure, there’s been an outpouring of support from disappointed community members and patrons.
“A lot of friends were here, everyone knew each other,” he said. “We have a lot of food trucks coming in and a lot of vendors, so they’re all being affected as well. I think more than anything, people are just heartbroken that part of their community is going away.”
Still, this isn’t the end for Harmonic. The brewery’s outdoor taproom next to Chase Center will remain open, and it will continue distributing its beer at other breweries, bars and restaurants.
But Harmonic’s brewery in Dogpatch was about more than the beer it served — it represented a community space for residents and other small businesses to come together. Harmonic was well known for hosting food trucks and local musical acts almost daily. Its presence in the neighborhood coincided with its rapid growth in the past decade.
“Friendships have started here. People have gotten married here. We’ve had memorial services for customers and friends that have passed,” Gobbo said. “Especially for Dogpatch, which is an industrial warehouse neighborhood, we’re one of the few places where people can come and we have an outdoor area now and eat at food trucks every day.”
“I think it’s gonna leave a big hole in the community here,” he said.
Marino said one of her chief worries is that with every independent brewery that shuts down, the odds of another brewery filling its spot in the market falls.
“It’s been proven in multiple studies that small craft neighborhood breweries actually help revitalize the economy,” she said. “To lose Harmonic in Dogpatch really expounds the challenge of bringing people back out to the community and basically reviving the local economies.”
“I think that’s a real tragedy for the Dogpatch neighborhood. I think it’s a tragedy for San Francisco,” she said.