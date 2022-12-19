panettone gold rush

The Christmas treat that one chef calls “the mountaintop” of baking has become a global moneymaker, inspiring laws, contests and a fervid debate over how to make it.

 Nacho Alegre/The New York Times

Who owns panettone?

In the last decade, the Christmas classic has burst its Italian borders and gained a global profile. Like Basque burnt cheesecake and French croissants, panettone is being tested and transformed far from home, with new flavors like black sesame, Aperol spritz and cacio e pepe. There are Japanese versions leavened with sake lees and Brazilian ones stuffed with dulce de leche; supermarket minis that cost $2 and truffled ones that fetch nearly $200.

