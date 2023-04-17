Rendezvous

In addition to drinks, past chefs and industry friends are teaming up with Shaher Misif for a late-night food menu.

 Courtesy of Albert Law

There's a new watering hole in town and it'll be slinging spirited drinks in eccentric glassware. 

Shaher Misif, the award-winning bartender who has led beverage programs from New York City to San Francisco, will open Rendezvous to customers this Thursday. 

