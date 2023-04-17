There's a new watering hole in town and it'll be slinging spirited drinks in eccentric glassware.
Shaher Misif, the award-winning bartender who has led beverage programs from New York City to San Francisco, will open Rendezvous to customers this Thursday.
The Marina District hangout, which is located at 2030 Lombard Street, will serve drinks including the "#DuckieRosé," rosé sangria served in a rubber duckie, the "Cubby Colada," genever, flower water, coconut cream, vanilla and pineapple slushy poured in a honey bear glass, and the "Netflix and Chill," butter-washed bourbon, amaro, tamarind and elderflower soda presented in a popcorn bucket and topped with a popcorn garnish.
In a move apropos of 420 Day, the bar will also whip up the "Mind Blazer" shooter, which consists of tequila, pineapple, smoke and herbal tincture in a bong, all year.
"We invite our guests to rendezvous and enjoy our lively new cocktail bar without any pretense," said Misif. "We're here for a good time, maybe not a long time—so let's live it up!" he added.
First there were two, then three, and this week, the nine pups emerged from their underground burrows
Past chefs and industry friends are teaming up with Misif to whip up a late-night food menu.
Offerings include a collaborative charcutuerie and cheese plate with Little Bear Boards, Swedish meatballs on a sword and bacon-wrapped cocktail weiners, which pay "homage to the affinity for a bacon-wrapped hotdog in the streets of San Francisco" after a Giants game.
Rendezvous' doors will be open Sunday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Meanwhile he kitchen will be serving its bite-sized grub until 11:30 p.m.
The bar will seat 16 patrons while the establishment's high-top tables bring the total number of guests up to 35.