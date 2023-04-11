Always wishing your waiter would just decide for you? SF Restaurant Week will do you one better — a slew of prix fixe menus in preset price brackets, at over 150 participating restaurants across the city.
Spring restaurant week will return to the city April 14 through April 23. The event is hosted by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, a trade group that supports restaurants in San Francisco through advocacy, marketing and training. The multi-course menus will offer lunch or brunch between $10 to $30, while the dinner menu costs will range from $30 to $75.
Of those on the less expensive end of the dinner options, here are some spots worth trying:
Those looking for an easy order may be in for a surprise at this Japanese joint -- this Inner Sunset cafe has a few meal permutations on their prix fixe. The menu, which covers both lunch and dinner for $30, starts off everyone with a Japanese salad. From there, diners choose between a wagyu beef curry, an unagi don, and a cheesy gyudon (a restaurant week exclusive). And for a sweet finale, a choice of a strawberry, hazelnut, or salty yolk creme anglaise dessert.
Location: 3251 20th Avenue #172.
Hours: 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday.
Meander to this Cow Hollow restaurant for a classic Mediterranean menu. Their solo offering is a $30 dinner with two courses. To start, a mezze spread of marinated olives, bulgarian feta, hummus, labneh and muhammara. That is followed by a selection of kebabs: beef, chicken or mushroom, each with their own fixings.
Location: 1830 Union Street.
Hours: 4 p.m.–10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4 p.m.–12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Ex // Top Stories
Riders are advised to add 20 minutes to their planned travel time to factor in delays
Under California law, employers must provide workplaces that are free of sexual harassment which is defined as unwanted sexual advances, or visual, verbal, or physical…
California Highway Patrol units were in the area to serve a search warrant when the suspect opened fire, according to Roseville police
For cocktail-forward California cuisine, The Madrigal is the place. And their SF Restaurant Week contribution is true to form. The Civic Center eatery has gone the three for $30 route – whet the gullet with your choice of a specialty cocktail, beer or wine, served with California sweet onion rings and rounded out with a liberty duck smash burger.
Location: 100 Van Ness Avenue
Hours: 5 p.m.–12 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
The Golden Flower’s $30 prix fixe dinner deal guarantees a warm Chinatown meal for two. Rock into dinner with two medium bowls of pho, a side of spring and imperial rolls and two cold sodas.
Location: 667 Jackson Street.
Hours: 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
Enjoy the bay breeze and a bite of Filipino fusion at Senor Sisig’s new Ferry Building location. The SF staple is serving up fast-casual, prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. For $30 at dinner, restaurant-goers have a choice: pick any classic menu item and it will come paired with churro bites and your choice of cocktail.
Location: 1 Ferry Building, #41
Hours: 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.–2:30 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday.