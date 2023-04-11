Always wishing your waiter would just decide for you? SF Restaurant Week will do you one better — a slew of prix fixe menus in preset price brackets, at over 150 participating restaurants across the city. 

Spring restaurant week will return to the city April 14 through April 23. The event is hosted by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, a trade group that supports restaurants in San Francisco through advocacy, marketing and training. The multi-course menus will offer lunch or brunch between $10 to $30, while the dinner menu costs will range from $30 to $75. 

