Juneteenth Food Tents

Foodwise's Pop-Ups on the Plaza brings Bay Area Black-owned businesses to San Francisco's iconic Ferry Building. 

 Courtesy of Brie Mazurek/Foodwise

When Pop-Ups on the Plaza organizers held their first Juneteenth event at the  San Francisco Ferry Building two years ago, one thing was made abundantly clear: It couldn't be a one-off experience. 

Dubbed Juneteenth on the Waterfront, the pop-up returns Saturday to the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market and Embarcadero Ferry Terminal for another round of celebrating the Bay Area's Black-owned businesses. 

