When Pop-Ups on the Plaza organizers held their first Juneteenth event at the San Francisco Ferry Building two years ago, one thing was made abundantly clear: It couldn't be a one-off experience.
Dubbed Juneteenth on the Waterfront, the pop-up returns Saturday to the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market and Embarcadero Ferry Terminal for another round of celebrating the Bay Area's Black-owned businesses.
Now, it's one of Pop-Ups on the Plaza's four seasonal events bringing vendors to San Francisco's scenic waterfront.
Shakirah Simley, co-founder of MegaBlack SF, said that the 2021 Juneteenth pop-up "was a very regenerative event and has led to compounding and increased opportunities for these businesses."
"It was also an opportunity for veteran Black food businesses and new ones to come together on the plaza," Simley added.
MegaBlack SF and Foodwise, another nonprofit, have spent the last two years helping a rotating cast of businesses by providing stipends and permitting process assistance for setting up shop at the Ferry Building.
Additional support comes from the Port of San Francisco and the Human Rights Commission's Dream Keeper Initiative, which has received $107 million in funding since 2021 to reinvest in The City's Black communities.
"Juneteenth, since it was such a popular event at the waterfront, it kicked off the rest of these events for this series," said Deven Okry, Foodwise's operations coordinator.
"It just was at such a high demand for people to highlight these Black-owned businesses in this different area, different community, and have them outsourced to different people that maybe wouldn't have come across these businesses," she added.
Expanded offerings for this weekend's Juneteenth on the Waterfront include a Black pop-up craft market, an SF Black Wall Street lounge, a cooking demonstration and a Juneteenth-themed discussion featuring chef Tanya Holland and other tastemakers.
Thousands of people are expected to attend, as the waterfront event leads into first Juneteenth parade down Market Street.
Vendors typically come from Foodwise's "Building Equity Program," which provides entrepreneurs who are Black, Indigenous and people of color with business opportunities at Foodwise's farmers markets at the Embarcadero and in the Mission. The nonprofit aims to have its vendors reflect the people who living in a given area, knowing that farmers markets have long had a reputation as predominantly white spaces.
Tina Stevens, owner of the bakery A Girl Named Pinky, has been involved with Foodwise's pop-ups for years. Though the events introduce the bakery's lemon bars and other confections to customers, Stevens also sees Saturday's Juneteenth pop-up as a chance for others to educate themselves on the newest federal and San Francisco holiday.
Stevens has celebrated the holiday, which commemorates the date in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free, since childhood.
"I think that just them having the event at the Ferry Building is just a learning experience for a lot of people who might not even understand what it is," said Stevens."The farmers market as a whole each season, it attracts a significant number of visitors."
Stevens first got into baking when she attempted to recreate a childhood bakery's cake for her wedding, and it was only a matter of time before friends and family started requesting treats.
Motivated to start a business, Stevens named her bakery after a comic book character her daughter created in the third grade. Stevens, a graduate of the San Francisco kitchen incubator La Cocina, has expanded A Girl Named Pinky to the UC Berkeley campus and the Emeryville Public Market.
With aspects of Black culture being expressed through crafts and food, Stevens said it's an honor to particiapte in Juneteenth on the Waterfront.
"As a Black woman, it just symbolizes the freedom and the resilience and just the ongoing struggle and the importance of celebrating and honoring the contributions of all Black Americans," she said.
Simley said the pop-up's growth in a short time, as well as the growing number of Juneteenth events, "affirms the need for Black visibility in all corners of The City."
"With the impact of the pandemic and years of Black displacement on our community, it's important for folks to understand that our community's still here," Simley added.