A beer sampler at Pacifica Brewery's taproom on Highway 1.

 Kevin N. Hume, S.F. Examiner

Beer Week is fast approaching in mid-February, and with it, craft beer's unofficial takeover of The City. If you're craving the feeding frenzy of S.F. Restaurant Week in October, the festivities of S.F. Beer Week can "hoppily" oblige.

Curated events with everything your Bay Area heart could desire — bar games and competitions, locally sourced music and artists, yoga and bike rides, great food and more — are planned all week long around the Bay Area.

