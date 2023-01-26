Beer Week is fast approaching in mid-February, and with it, craft beer's unofficial takeover of The City. If you're craving the feeding frenzy of S.F. Restaurant Week in October, the festivities of S.F. Beer Week can "hoppily" oblige.
Curated events with everything your Bay Area heart could desire — bar games and competitions, locally sourced music and artists, yoga and bike rides, great food and more — are planned all week long around the Bay Area.
Here's what you need to know if you're planning on a mid-winter pick-me-up.
1. Beer Week is 10 days, not seven.
The festival always spans two weekends in February. Hundreds of local independent breweries participate, which makes it difficult to cram them all into just seven days.
2. Yes, there's Valentine's Day options — for couples and singles.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 has a stacked schedule of events, starting at 11:30 a.m.
If you're looking for date night, you can give your partner a hot pink Raspberry Smooch at Woods-Outbound in S.F. with a side of oysters, then out for a chocolate stout at Socola.
If you're feeling frisky, two breweries will be duking it out at Drake's Dealership in Oakland — guests will be served a six-course pre fixe menu, plus beers, and will vote at the end of the night for their favorite. The master brewers and chefs will be walking around as eye candy and to explain their concoctions.
If you want no part of it, Shadow Puppet in San Mateo and Gourmet Haus Stadt in Redwood City are both hosting non-holiday themed events — and Gourmet Haus is doing triple IPA's.
3. This is your opportunity to explore the world of craft beer in your own backyard, or celebrate your favorites.
Hundreds of breweries are participating in the festivities. Check which bars and crafthouses in your city are hosting events, but check outside your typical locals too.
The listings on the official SF Beer Week website will be updated until Feb 7, so check back in if you don't see your bar of choice.
4. It's not just beer.
You can expect "every iteration of craft beer imaginable" to be available somewhere during the week, including barrel-aged, cask, experimental and rare brews like Pliny the Younger. You can also expect your gluten-free, non-alcoholic and health conscious needs to be addressed — a few events are offering hard cider, kombucha, wine options and more.