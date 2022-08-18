San Francisco may be close to extending late-night bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. But by the look of the after-hours food scene, you wouldn’t know it. Few eateries have open doors past midnight — leaving the night owl munchers or post-party snackers searching for sweet or salty salvation.
To aid in these desperate moments, we’ve put together a list of The City’s best diners (and doughnutters) that welcome famished San Franciscans until morning dew.
This Mission staple, now with a North Beach location, is a cash-only beacon of burritos and quesadillas. Service is generally quick, but be prepared to wait in line if you stop in when the rest of The City’s restaurants are asleep.
Location: El Farolito has a few locations, but the one open latest is at 2779 Mission St.
Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat to get an early morning started, or a midnight Philly cheesesteak snack, All Star Cafe has you covered — at every waking hour. The eatery is located right at the intersection of Market and Van Ness. Service is said to be speedy and sandwiches are said to be sizzling.
This tenured Castro spot was established in the '70s as a 24-hour eatery, but has since changed its hours. The place is known for its hearty helpings of American classics — from breakfast to lunch and dinner to brunch. It keeps the weekend oil burning with extended hours on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays.
Smack in the center of the Mission, Panchitas Pupuseria is serving up Salvadorian specialties into tomorrow. Though they’re known for their selection of pupusas (with options for vegans, vegetarians and carnivores alike), the menu doesn’t stop there.
Location: 3091 16th St.
Hours: 9 a.m.–11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday; 9 a.m.–2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
A San Francisco institution and haven for seekers of sweets far and wide, Bob’s Donuts offers up its goodies all night long. And then all day to follow! Their treats come in all shapes and sizes, but share one important and unchanging quality — they're always fresh.
Another San Francisco bastion of traditional American cuisine, Grubstake has made a name for itself in The City and beyond. According to its website, Guy Fieri called it “One of the most unique diners that you’ll come across in Cali.” The restaurant was featured on Fieri’s Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.
Located just west of Union Square, Cocobang offers Korean classics into the early morning. Their menu has plenty of spicy dishes to slap you into sobriety, and it's all available for pickup, delivery or in-house dining.
Nothing soaks up the remnants of a night out quite like a cheeseburger. And at Sam’s, that’s just what they’re serving up. The grub is greasy, traditional American diner food. Once featured on an episode of Anthony Bourdain’s show on the Travel Channel, “The Layover,” Sam’s is a must-see for anyone on a San Francisco food tour.