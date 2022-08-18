Bobs Donuts line

Customers line up outside Bob's Donuts and Pastries on Polk Street.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco may be close to extending late-night bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. But by the look of the after-hours food scene, you wouldn’t know it. Few eateries have open doors past midnight — leaving the night owl munchers or post-party snackers searching for sweet or salty salvation. 

To aid in these desperate moments, we’ve put together a list of The City’s best diners (and doughnutters) that welcome famished San Franciscans until morning dew. 

El Farolito super burrito

A super burrito with carne asada and al pastor from El Farolito.
All Star Cafe omelette

An omelette with hashbrowns and toast at All Star Cafe.
Orphan Andy's turkey club

A turkey club sandwich at Orphan Andy's.
Panchita's pupusas

Two pupusas combo plates from Panchita's Pupuseria.
Bobs Donuts

Late night offerings at Bob's Donuts and Pastries on Polk Street.
Grubstake Diner A1 Smackdown Burger

An A1 Smackdown Burger at Grubstake Diner.
Cocobang fire spicy chicken

The fire spicy chicken dish at Cocobang.
Wing Lum Cafe soup dumplings

Xiao long bao soup dumplings at Wing Lum Cafe.
Sam's triple and double bacon cheeseburgers

A triple and a double bacon cheeseburger with fries at Sam's.
