26989532_web1_211028-SFE-TENDERLOINSCENE-pianofight_1

PianoFight is closing its doors in March. 

 Courtesy PianoFight

PianoFight, a beloved community arts venue, rehearsal studio, restaurant, bar and office space in the Bay Area, will shut down its Oakland and S.F. locations this March.

The venue established a 15 year legacy at the center of the San Francisco performing arts scene. PianoFight was founded in 2007 as a producing project by Dan Williams, Rob Ready, and Kevin Fink. In 2014, their S.F. location in the Tenderloin opened as the project’s “palace of off-beat performance,” the venue said in a press release.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

Tags