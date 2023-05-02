The most mouthwatering lineup of the summer is here.
Outside Lands has unveiled the 96 food vendors that will satiate festivalgoers' appetites throughout its 15th anniversary this August. This year, 17 restaurants will make their Golden Gate Park debut while 79 are set to return.
"We are as obsessed as ever with exposing people to bites that they may not have otherwise sought out," said Tanya Kollar, the festival's food curator, said in a statement.
"Outside Lands brings so many of the Bay Area’s incredible restaurants right to their fingertips, making it easy to explore new flavors and cuisines," she added.
This year's offerings place an emphasis on Latin American cuisine, with restaurants like Oakland's Parche slinging pork belly-loaded yuca fries and Colombian empanadas, while pop-up My Friend Fernando will churn out "elevated" tortas.
Those with VIP passes will get access to restaurants such as Kaiyō, the Japanese Peruvian restaurant, and its sushi rolls, karaage chicken sandwiches, and Peruvian anticucho skewers. Other premium offerings include Sweet July serving Ayesha's signature bread pudding and Woodhouse Fish Co. cooking up lobster rolls and clam chowder bread bowls
Outside Lands will share the beverage lineup for Wine Lands, Beer Lands, and Cocktail Magic later this spring and you can view the entire food lineup on the festival's website.