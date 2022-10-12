This women-owned candy boutique in Russian Hill, around since 2007, takes San Franciscans back in time with — “nostalgic treats” and the classic candy-jar displays of a simpler shopping season. “If only malt balls still cost a nickel,” you’ll sigh. But those old-timey staples don’t come at the cost of candy innovation.
Originally based out of L.A., this historic candy shop started operations in 1920s, when Mr. and Mrs. Littlejohn began selling homemade English Toffee. Since then, the tradition of making mouth watering treats has been passed down among the shop's apprentices. Their San Francisco storefront is serving up sweets on Market Street.
A Dutch delight, these cursed cats are “quite firm and possess a strong licorice flavor,” says their description. While the flavor note reads like a warning, the site is quick to assure shoppers that they don’t think these sweets will bring bad omens. Are you willing to test your luck?
So caught up in costume conundrums you don’t have time to decide on candy? Giddy will curate a collection for you. It’ll be a (metaphorical) cauldron of seasonal confections, ghostly gummies, and skeletal sweets in a festive box — with the option of adding a personal note.
These chocolate hand-crafters have a twenty year legacy in San Francisco (you may recognize them from their Ferry Building storefront.) Recchiuti now ships their confections far beyond the confines of The City. Their classic chocolate treats are season-less, but they have one offering that might have an extra intrigue for parents during this chaotic time of year.
This box of chocolates, equipped with pairing notes for the perfect whiskey accents, is noted as a fan favorite. It offers up nine handmade sugary squares, sporting flavors of Kona Coffee, Honeycomb and Fleur de Sel Caramel.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.