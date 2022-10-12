sf.GreenSpace.1025

The Candy Store in Russian Hill offers a wide selection of bulk Halloween candy, including foil-wrapped chocolates and package-free candy. 

 By Robyn Purchia

It’s spooky season. Costumes are coming together. Pumpkins are scattered about the city. Screams from haunted houses near and far carry in the wind. And the candy cravings are kicking in. 

San Francisco’s candy scene is up for sweet tooth satisfaction. These are some of the strangest treats The City’s sweet shops are offering up for the season, with a nod to each local business. 

Pumpkin gummies
marshmellow pop
pumpkin spice marshmellows
Maple_Fudge__75353.jpeg
-black-licorice-cats-candy-1kg-bag.jpeg
Pumpkin Pie Spice malt balls
gift box
