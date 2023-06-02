Quinn Cook Kevin Durant Warriors parade

Donuts, like the one former Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook is pictured above eating during the team's 2018 NBA championship parade as Kevin Durant looks on, are on offer all around San Francisco on Friday for National Donut Day.

The first Friday in June is National Donut Day — or National Doughnut Day, depending upon your spelling preference — and national chains Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme are running promotions.

San Franciscans can't take advantage unless they head to the franchise locations outside city limits, but they are spoiled for choice within San Francisco's borders.

