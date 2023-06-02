The first Friday in June is National Donut Day — or National Doughnut Day, depending upon your spelling preference — and national chains Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme are running promotions.
San Franciscans can't take advantage unless they head to the franchise locations outside city limits, but they are spoiled for choice within San Francisco's borders.
In honor of the "holiday," which began in 1938 as a Chicago Salvation Army celebration of the women who baked donuts for World War I soldiers deployed in Europe, The Examiner has compiled a list of some of The City's best donut shops. One spot will require a belated celebration, as it's only open on Saturdays, but the rest can be visited on National Donut Day itself.
Allstar Donuts
Located at 901 Clement St. and open at least 10 hours a day, Allstar Donuts is an Inner Richmond institution. Cake, glazed, jelly-filled and old-fashioned donuts are mainstays on the menu, but the more adventurous can treat themselves to buttermilk or maple bacon donuts. Allstar also sells a number of breakfast and lunch sandwiches for the other 364 days of the year.
Bob's Donuts
Bob's has been synonymous with late nights since its opening in 1960, but the 1621 Polk St. location attracts visitors at all hours of the day. It's now a local chain, with additional locations on Baker Street, in Mill Valley and one due for San Jose's Santana Row later this year. If there's any day to try the Bob's Donut Challenge, where you're asked to eat the equivalent of more than a dozen donuts in three minutes, it's National Donut Day.
China Express and Donut
Following in the long California tradition of immigrant-owned donut shops, the 2798 Mission St. store carries another, as China Express & Donuts also serves Chinese food. Many crossover shops selling other forms of food are owned by Cambodian immigrants, as is China Express and Donut. Jolly Chan, the store's owner, told KQED in 2021 that his shop focuses on "what donuts used to be," making it a good stop to honor National Donut Day's roots and, potentially, grab some lunch, too.
Donut World
The 1399 9th Ave. spot is open until at least 11:30 p.m. every night, keeping you covered for a late-night treat if you're in the Inner Sunset. You're not going to find any artisanal flavors, but you will find a convenient, inexpensive place to grab a classic donut — or 12 — right along the N Judah. There are also danishes, croissants, muffins and cinnamon rolls, if you're in the mood for another form of pastry.
D.R.E.A.M. Doughnuts
This immigrant women-owned pop-up spends its Saturdays at the Ferry Building's weekly farmers market, in addition to other weekend locations in Berkeley, Napa and San Rafael. The menu is seasonal, offering specialty selections like a cinnamon sugar cronut, based upon what ingredients are available. Although you won't be able to celebrate there on National Donut Day itself, devouring a limited-run donut will be worth the wait.
Dynamo Donut + Coffee
With a brick-and-mortar location at 2760 24th St. and a kiosk at 110 Yacht Rd., Dynamo has everyday and seasonal flavors to commemorate the holiday. There's a caramel glazed donut (caramel de sel) on offer, as well as vegan and gluten-free options. For National Donut Day, you can get a box of three donuts — black sesame, coconut guava and strawberry matcha-filled — that have never been sold before.
Happy Donuts
You could dedicate an entire article to all of the Happy Donuts across The City, but for brevity's sake, this one will focus upon the location at 3801 24th St. Bagels, pastries and sandwiches are also on the menu, but the donuts are what lure you off the J at 24th and Church. The 24-hour shop will satisfy early morning cravings as well as late-night ones.
Johnny's Doughnuts
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2404 California St., Johnny's offers elevated takes on raised, old-fashioned and filled donuts, as well as its own croissant donut known as a "crodough." There are wheat-free and vegan donuts available, too, the latter of which is made with roasted sweet potatoes. Johnny's also, in honor of National Donut Day, unveiled a customer-submitted flavor: a bacon, cheddar and chive creation known as the "savory fritter thang." As delicious as Johnny's first savory flavor sounds, it's not as tasty as the winner getting a dozen donuts a month for the next year.
Mochill Mochi Donut
Unlike every other location on this list, Mochill's outposts at 1737 Post St. and Stonestown mall sell mochi donuts made from rice flour. The flavors aren't standard fare, either, with fruity pebbles, matcha and mango on the menu this month. You can get a free donut on National Donut Day if you follow Mochill on Instagram and tag them in a story, or by buying a half dozen. If you buy 12, you get a pair for free.
Twisted Donuts & Coffee
Less than a decade old, the 1243 Noriega St. shop has sought to make traditional donuts with a twist, selling punny specialty flavors — like "Milky Way Under A-Salt" — on weekends. The staples should more than tide you over on Friday, though, with a wide variety of bar, cake, old-fashioned and twisted donuts. Twisted even has four kinds of sprinkled cake donuts — vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and orange — if you're in a celebratory mood. While supplies last, they're giving sprinkled cake donuts out for free on National Donut Day.
Whack Donuts!
Vandor Hill's vegan donut pop-up operates out of Ritual Coffee Roasters Valencia on weekends, and the Mission District's Rainbow Grocery and Nob Hill's Another Cafe on weekdays. These donuts are baked, not fried, and recent flavors include blueberry, horchata, peach and strawberry cream. Hill, a former breakdancer, joked on Instagram on Thursday that he won't be offering free donuts on National Donut Day, but that won't stop fellow San Franciscans from supporting a local, Black-owned business in honor of the festivities.