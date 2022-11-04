In the fall of 1919, as Napa Valley winemakers were gathering for holiday celebrations — slicing turkey and saluting a strong harvest — a new law began to cloud their future. In late October of that year, Congress passed the Volstead Act, calling for a federal prohibition on alcohol. How would their operations survive the years to come?

The Volstead Act provided enforcement procedures and permissions for the 18th Amendment’s ban on the sale, purchase and transport of alcohol. The 18th Amendment was ratified on Jan. 16, 1920. At midnight on January 17, the nation went dry. Overnight, an industry was forced to adapt or dissolve.

