For their entire culinary lives, Bansang co-founders and head chefs Ethan Seunghyun Min and Jin Lim dreamed about spearheading a Michelin-designated restaurant.
This week, that fantasy became a reality.
Just over a year after Min and Lim opened one of The City’s most unique Korean dining experiences, Michelin added the duo’s restaurant to the Bib Gourmand list, which honors the ”best value for money” eateries in the U.S.
Bansang was one of 10 restaurants in California, five in the Bay Area, and the only one in The City to earn the distinction for the first time on Tuesday.
The restaurant joined the Michelin Guide in March, but wasn’t given any designation until this week.
Min said it remains hard for him to wrap his head around the achievement, even days after it was announced.
“I called Jin on Tuesday morning and we were both like ‘is it true?’ We couldn’t believe it,” he told The Examiner. “We both are slowly realizing that our dreams came true.”
The Korean restaurant group Daeho, which also operates other popular Bay Area establishments like Daeho Kalbijjim and Beef Soup, and the Cupertino cocktail bar Bon Mot, runs Bansang.
Bansang is tucked on the corner of Fillmore Street and Geary Boulevard at the former location of the Japanese restaurant Izakaya Kou. It’s directly across the street from The Fillmore, the famed San Francisco concert hall.
The name “Bansang” refers to a style of table setting for the kings and nobles during Korea’s imperial era. “At Bansang Restaurant, we wish to serve all of our guests with the same care and sincerity as the chefs did for their royalty in those times past,” their website reads.
Min emphasized that they don’t serve traditional Korean food, but rather what he described as a “modernized style” of the cuisine.
Their menu features contemporary takes on Korean staples, blending those favorites with a swath of flavors from across the globe, like Mexican, Italian, Japanese and French. One of their off-menu items — pork belly with a kimchi mole sauce — which they'll serve exclusively at a an upcoming wine tasting event they're hosting later this month, is a perfect example.
Their regular selections are served as small to large Korean tapas, ranging in price from $4 kimchi oysters to a $41 Galbi New York strip steak.
When the restaurant opened last June, Min said many patrons didn’t understand their Korean fusion approach. Bansang’s cuisine has spread throughout New York City and Los Angeles, but has yet to gain solid footing in San Francisco. Most early customers expected standard Korean-American cuisine, like Korean barbecue or favorites like spicy pork.
You won’t find that at Bansang, he said.
For instance, the restaurant offers a variation of Korean rice cakes, or Tteok-bokki, which most know as sauce-drenched tubes with a soft, chewy texture. But Bansang’s rice cakes are crunchy on the outside. It still melts in the middle, but there’s a roasted gochujang chili sauce, chorizo sausage and cotija cheese drizzled on top.
They also cook a chunky Jang Cream Pasta that’s similar to Fettuccine Alfredo, but infused with soy sauce.
Min said business, in general, has been “up and down” over the past year, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid surging inflation. Those factors created a pressure which prompted Min and Lim to consider altering their menu to better fit mainstream Korean cuisine.
But they ultimately resolved to stand firm with their “one-of-a-kind” restaurant concept.
“At the end of the day, we decided we should do what we want to do,” he said. “I really want my restaurant to be a gateway to the people who have never tried this type of Korean food and aren’t that familiar with it.”
He added that they received an uptick in walk-in customers on Tuesday, when they were named to the Bib Gourmand list. “Normally Tuesdays are slow, but we had to tell some customers to come back later because we were fully booked,” he said.
The restaurant, which fits 70 customers inside its wooden walls, aims to be a casual eating experience delivered by chefs born from the fine-dining world.
Min moved to San Francisco four years ago after spending the bulk of his life in South Korea, attending both a culinary high school and, like his co-owner Jin, continuing that study at Woosong University, considered the most prestigious culinary institute in the country.
He has worked at multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in South Korea and in The City, like Saison in China Basin and the Fillmore district’s Atelier Crenn.
But Bansang is the first restaurant he has founded and been head chef of.
His goals for the second year are to keep the Bib Gourmand recommendation and continue the momentum they gained from their initial launch.
“I have a great team of employees who are really proud of what we’ve done,” he explained. “We want to expand our business more to outside events, wine dinners and other collaborations.”