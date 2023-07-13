 Skip to main content
editor's pick spotlight

Bansang owners' 'dreams came true' with SF's lone Bib Gourmand honor

Ethan Min, chef and owner of Bansang restaurant in San Francisco

Ethan Min, chef and owner of the Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning Bansang restaurant in San Francisco, told The Examiner the eatery's "dreams came true" with the Michelin recognition. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

For their entire culinary lives, Bansang co-founders and head chefs Ethan Seunghyun Min and Jin Lim dreamed about spearheading a Michelin-designated restaurant.

This week, that fantasy became a reality.

Mulhwe Noodle at Bansang restaurant in San Francisco

Mulhwe Noodle (seasonal fish, capellini, fermented chili broth, cucumber and pickled mu) pictured at Bansang restaurant in San Francisco, named one of 2023 California Michelin Bib Gourmands, as seen on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. 

Ex // Top Stories

Rice Cakes & Chorizo at Bansang restaurant in San Francisco

Rice Cakes and Chorizo at Bansang restaurant in San Francisco, named one of 2023 California Michelin Bib Gourmands, as seen on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Jang Cream Pasta at Bansang restaurant in San Francisco

Jang Cream Pasta (rigatoni, mistake mushroom, sugar snap pea and mushroom cream) at Bansang restaurant in San Francisco, named one of 2023 California MICHELIN Bib Gourmands, as seen on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Open kitchen with counter seating at Bansang restaurant in San Francisco

Open kitchen with counter seating at Bansang restaurant in San Francisco as seen on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

