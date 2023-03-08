A meeting of the golden greats is set to take place in San Francisco this spring: The Golden Girls are passing through the Golden Gate.
An immersive “The Golden Girls''-themed pop-up kitchen will open in SoMa on April 26th. The space will transport fans to the 1980’s Miami of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sofia — complete with a dessert heavy menu, drag performances from local talent, and plenty of photo ops.
The Golden Girls, a sitcom that won over the hearts of NBC watchers from 1985 to 1992, has maintained its legacy as a beloved good-humored binge watch into the 21st century.
Each half hour episode followed the lives of four older women, a few widows and a divorcee, living together in Miami. The show received a primetime Emmy, as did each of the golden gals. And, appropriately, it took home 3 Golden Globes over the course of its seven seasons. Betty White, who went on to become something of a national grandmother, portrayed Rose Nyland on the show.
And that world will come to life at 1123 Folsom Street, courtesy of the platform Bucket Listers, a platform which curates experiences in cities around the U.S. The Golden Girls Kitchen has hosted sold out pop-ups in New York City and Los Angeles. So far, no plans to stop in St. Olaf.
“While connecting with Bucket Listers’ 15 million collective social media followers, we’ve seen our community clamoring for authentic opportunities to connect with their favorite shows and movies in new ways,” said CEO and Founder Andy Lederman in a press release. “The opportunity to give Golden Girl’s die-hard fans a deeper appreciation for its lasting legacy has been a dream come true for us.”
Those new ways of connecting include a colorful menu, including entrees like Sophia's Lasagna Al Forno, The Lanai: A "Miami style" Cuban Sandwich, and the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast). But save room for dessert: a Blanche's Georgia Style Cookie, a Spierheoven Krispies or cheesecake — flavors include chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin, and Oreo.
And it will all be served up by your favorite Shady Pines wait staff. Tickets go on sale March 9, 2023. through Bucket Listers.