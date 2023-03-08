Golden Girls
Buena Vista Television/Disney Plus

A meeting of the golden greats is set to take place in San Francisco this spring: The Golden Girls are passing through the Golden Gate. 

An immersive “The Golden Girls''-themed pop-up kitchen will open in SoMa on April 26th. The space will transport fans to the 1980’s Miami of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sofia — complete with a dessert heavy menu, drag performances from local talent, and plenty of photo ops.

Golden Girls Kitchen

1 of 3

