Voice and the Violin at Charles Krug

Hallmarks of Festival Napa Valley include admission-free daytime concerts and fixed prices for general admission tickets. 

 Courtesy of Bob McClenahan

Wineries, resorts and estates in California wine country will teem with music, food and — of course — wine once again this summer.

Festival Napa Valley, a 15-day celebration of the famed winemaking region, returns to the North Bay for its 17th season from July 8-23 with a series of classical music performances. Most of the shows' prices range from free to $35, featuring emerging and internationally renowned performers.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting