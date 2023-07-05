Wineries, resorts and estates in California wine country will teem with music, food and — of course — wine once again this summer.
Festival Napa Valley, a 15-day celebration of the famed winemaking region, returns to the North Bay for its 17th season from July 8-23 with a series of classical music performances. Most of the shows' prices range from free to $35, featuring emerging and internationally renowned performers.
An exception is the festival's "Arts for All Gala," a fundraiser at Nickel & Nickel Winery headlined by Carrie Underwood and catered by Michelin-star chef Charlie Palmer. Individual passes cost $2,500, which helps fund access to the arts. Festival Napa Valley relies on donors for its affordable performances, tuition-free programs and student scholarships.
"One of the reasons that this festival has been such a success through the years is that it is fresh," Rick Walker, Festival Napa Valley president and CEO, said. "It is new year, it's not rubber-stamped from the year before. Every year, it's a blank canvas and people draw on that canvas."
Other performers include guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas, pianist Alexander Malofeev, singer Matteo Bocelli, composer Yang Bao and Grammy Award-winning trio Time for Three, who are making their festival debut.
When it comes to booking, Festival Napa Valley vice president and director of artistic planning Charles LeTourneau told The Examiner that programming revolves around bridging familiar faces with yet-to-be-discovered talents.
"We're not just presenting the famous artists that everyone knows but we're, every year, introducing the next generation of real, extraordinary artists that you probably have never heard of. But that's OK, that's your chance to hear them," said LeTourneau.
During the day, guests can take in admission-free concerts as part of the "Festival Live!" series, which features performances from the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.
Prices are also waived for the Bouchaine Young Artist Series, which showcases up-and-coming artists, including Fiona and Hina Khoung-Huu and the Breshears String Quartet.
Families can flock free of charge to the Novack Concert for Kids on July 13 and July 20. The latter bill features Harper and Cole Randolph, while the former stars
In a move that Festival Napa Valley has become known for throughout its run, evening concerts are priced at $35 for general admission tickets regardless of the artist. Upgrades can be made to include meals and other perks.
"We're bringing great art to as many people as possible, and we don't want to have barriers," said LeTourneau. "We don't ever want to have someone say, 'I would have loved to go to your event, but I couldn't afford it.' So it's always been our guiding principle."
One such event that visitors will be able to see is "Reunited in Dance," an annual dance gala. Held at the Charles Krug Winery, this year's event is led by Xander Parish, a former principal dancer at the Mariinsky Ballet, and will reunite an ensemble of dancers affected by the war in Ukraine.
As Festival Napa Valley's footprint has grown, so has its influence in the performing arts world.
"The success we've had over these 18 years have been an example to many, many others and now you see all sorts of festivals," said Walker.
Last October, organizers brought Napa to Spain as part of the inaugural Raimat Arts Festival. Modeled after the Northern California mainstay, the three-day event brought food, wine, art, literature and music to Raimat Castle, a 12th century historical landmark.
Through it all, Festival Napa Valley still aims to affordably showcase the best of what the region has to offer in terms of food, wine, and surroundings with meticulously selected art.
"One of our underlying ambitions is always to present music at the highest quality so it does move people hopefully in a way that elevates people and gets them energy throughout the year," said Walker.
LeTourneau added that the audience itself is hugely responsible for the event's continued success.
"We are so embedded in the community and intertwined with all of our partners there that the festival couldn't exist outside of the Napa community," he said.