Bastille Day on Belden 2022

This year's "Bastille on Belden" block party celebrates The City's French roots while also jumpstarting downtown San Francisco's future. 

 Courtesy of Downtown SF Partnership

After a three-year hiatus, “Bastille on Belden,” the Belden Place block party celebrating French culture and cuisine, will return for a second year, taking over a narrow alleyway in the heart of downtown.

But this year, the event will not only celebrate The City’s French roots, it’s also laser-focused on jumpstarting downtown San Francisco’s economic and cultural future.

