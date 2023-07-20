Anchor Brewing Closing

People wait in line outside Anchor Public Taps in San Francisco, Thursday, July 13, 2023.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

In the wake of Anchor Brewing’s abrupt decision to shutter its doors, several residents and business owners have expressed interest in saving the historic San Francisco tap room.

Now, its workers want “a fair shot” at taking over the 127-year-old business.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong