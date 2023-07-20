In the wake of Anchor Brewing’s abrupt decision to shutter its doors, several residents and business owners have expressed interest in saving the historic San Francisco tap room.
Now, its workers want “a fair shot” at taking over the 127-year-old business.
Through their union, Anchor employees sent a letter to Sapporo USA on Wednesday night, informing the Anchor Brewing parent company’s president that they have “decided to launch an effort to purchase the brewery and run it as a worker co-op.”
VinePair first reported on the union’s intentions, which the union later confirmed on their social media accounts. International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 6, the brewery’s union, didn’t respond to The Examiner’s request for comment prior to publication.
Pedro de Sa, an agent at the union, wrote the letter on behalf of the approximately 40 workers it represents at the brewery, who were notified a week ago that Anchor Brewing would cease operations.
“We are not asking for a handout or charity,” the letter read. “All we want is a fair shot at being able to continue to do our jobs, make the beer we love, and keep this historic institution open. We do not want the brewery and brand we love to be sold off before we even had a chance.”
The study found that babies of mothers vaccinated during pregnancy had COVID-19 antibodies at least six months after birth
de Sa called on Sapporo president Mike Minami to respond by the end of the day on Friday to let the employees know if he was willing to work with them “cooperatively and transparently through this process.”
An Anchor production employee told VinePair that the majority of the brewery’s rank-and-file-workers and an undisclosed number of managers support what’s considered a long shot effort.”
The Examiner reached out to Sapporo and Anchor Brewing for comment on the union’s attempt, but didn’t hear back prior to publication.
The Portero tap room, which purports to be the oldest craft brewery in the U.S., announced on July 12 that it has stopped brewing beer but will continue distributing its remaining stock until it runs out this month. The closure was met with fervent backlash and heartache from beer-loving San Franciscans and Bay Area brewers.
“Anchor has Mount Everest height of goodwill in the industry and brand equity, and it’s no longer going to be in business. ... I think that basically is a gut check.” Jim Woods, the founder and CEO of San Francisco’s Woods Beer & Wine Co., told The Examiner last week.