Scale Mt. Davidson for Easter sunrise
This year will mark the 100th annual Easter morning service atop Mount Davidson. The festivities will feature a non-denominational service by local clergy, a historian to recount the legacy of the event and live music: bagpipes, a brass band and the youth worship team from Donum Dei Classical Academy. The peak is home to a historic 103-foot-tall cross, which will be illuminated starting Saturday evening, and views of the San Francisco skyline.
"Easter Sunrise Service 2023" 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9. Mt. Davidson Peak, Mt. Davidson Park, 125 Dalewood Way, San Francisco. Free. mtdavidson.org
An egg hunt and Hunky Jesus
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will host their annual Easter in Dolores Park, starting off with an egg hunt and Easter Bunny appearance. The show will evolve as the day goes on, becoming more adult into the afternoon. The event will feature its traditional Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests (open to all) and performances in line with this year’s “Peep Show” theme.
"Easter in the Park" 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Dolores Park, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Free. facebook.com
Connect with nature at the Presidio Nursery
How to keep busy this holiday weekend — and beyond
April is San Francisco’s Climate Action Month, which means The City is putting on a slew of Earth-centered activities, workshops and events. The calendar includes a tour of the Presidio Nursery, where experts will answer all your plant-based questions. Afterward, a skill-building workshop will offer participants some hands-on experience.
"Social Tour Presidio Nursery" 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Presidio Nursery, 1249 Appleton St., San Francisco. Free. sfpl.org
Roll up (with your own big wheel)
San Francisco’s favorite hill-happy wheel-wielding day is back in Potrero for another year of chaos. Bring your own big wheeled bike and leave your dog at home. The riding will be broken into sections or “youngins” and “adult children.”
"Bring Your Own Big Wheel," 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Vermont Street at 20th Street, Potrero Hill. Free; donations accepted. bringyourownbigwheel.com
Take a ride with Muni Diaries
A live show of “Muni Diaries” will share stories of comedy, tragedy, trials and — always — transit. Storytellers will take the stage at the Rickshaw Shop and share their own experiences with the Bay Area public transport we all love to hate.
"Muni Diaries Live," 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., San Francisco. $16. eventbrite.com