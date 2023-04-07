Screen Shot 2023-04-07 at 12.02.03 PM.png

Scale Mt. Davidson for Easter sunrise

This year will mark the 100th annual Easter morning service atop Mount Davidson. The festivities will feature a non-denominational service by local clergy, a historian to recount the legacy of the event and live music: bagpipes, a brass band and the youth worship team from Donum Dei Classical Academy. The peak is home to a historic 103-foot-tall cross, which will be illuminated starting Saturday evening, and views of the San Francisco skyline. 

