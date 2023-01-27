Conan O'Brien speaks with Patton Oswalt at the SF Sketchfest tribute to Mr. O'Brien at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco on July 17, 2010. O'Brien's long time friend and colleague Andy Richter joined the conversation.
This expo, put on by Rare Books LA, features not just rare books but ephemera, maps and more. The historic Hibernia bank building will transform into a giant library for three days while vendors and collectors take over. Use the code "EXAMINER" for half-off tickets.
"Rare Books S.F." Hours vary by day. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5. The Hibernia, 1 Jones St, S.F. $10-20. sfweekly.com
Cheap laughs
S.F. Sketchfest is underway this week and the lineup is stacked. Most events are over $20, but if you can shake someone down for another $5, there are some pretty good acts you can see. If not, try Drennon Davis & DJ Real for musical comedy at Punch Line Comedy Club or livestream Judge John Hodgman and Bailiff Jesse Thorn at Sydney Goldstein Theater.
"Drennon Davis & DJ Real," 8-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 1. Punch Line Comedy Club, 444 Battery St., S.F. $18. sfsketchfest.com
"Judge John Hodgman and Jessie Thorn," 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St, S.F. Streaming $20. sfsketchfest.com.
Art, booze and breakfast
The Pancakes and Booze Art Show, which is exactly what it sounds like, returns to San Francisco next week. Unlike "stuffy wine-and-cheese, pretentious, someone-gag-me art events," PBAS states it offers a welcoming "free-verse, anything goes" vibe — and all-you-can-eat pancakes for free.
"Pancakes and Booze Art Show," 7 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Feb. 2. Public Works S.F., 161 Erie St, S.F. $15-20. pancakesandbooze.com
Walk on the wild side
The City is a concrete jungle, and it's had its fair share of wild animals. Join the San Francisco Historical Association for an evening recounting the famous animals that color S.F. history — like Bummer & Lazarus, Dormie the Dog, Monarch the Bear, Cyril Magnin’s dog Tippy, Anton Lavey’s lion Togare and many more.
"Legendary Animals of San Francisco," 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 31. S.F. Historical Association, 2266 California St, S.F. $10. sanfranciscohistory.org.
Dance yrself clean
Are you in need of a physical-spiritual-emotional cleanse? August Hall has the cure for you. The music venue hosts an indie dance party with a "festival feel," featuring a laser light show and stage production. The lineup of artists has something for everyone, including songs from the 1990s, 2000s and today.