rare books

A shelf of rare books.

Rare book fair

This expo, put on by Rare Books LA, features not just rare books but ephemera, maps and more. The historic Hibernia bank building will transform into a giant library for three days while vendors and collectors take over. Use the code "EXAMINER" for half-off tickets.

sketchfest

Conan O'Brien speaks with Patton Oswalt at the SF Sketchfest tribute to Mr. O'Brien at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco on July 17, 2010. O'Brien's long time friend and colleague Andy Richter joined the conversation.
pancakes

Two people paint at a Pancakes and Booze art show. Pancakes not pictured.
lion and anton

Anton LaVey, founder of the Church of Satan, with his pet lion Togare and a class of second graders in 1964.
august hall

Giraffage and Qrion at August Hall Opening Night on May 5, 2018.

New cartoons from Nidhi Chanani, Tyler Cohen, Cara Goldstein and Steve Gennrich, curated by Andrew Farago of S.F.'s Cartoon Art Museum