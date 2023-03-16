This art installation imagines an apocalyptic future in which AI destroys most humans, learns to feel remorse and opens a museum with human artifacts to apologize. The goal of the piece is to encourage reflection on the technology itself and its implications.
"Misalignment Museum," 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24. 201 Guerrero St. Free but donations encouraged.misalignmentmuseum.com
Dublin in San Francisco
Not the East Bay suburb — San Francisco's Irish sister city. The SF Public Library will be hosting readings from Irish writers and poets of color, via the Irish Repertory Theater in New York City. You can only catch the slam for one night in The City, and seats are first come, first served. Read The Examiner's coverage of the event here.
"Transatlantic Commissions Programme," 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin St. Free but don't be late. sfpl.org
Walk in SF's footsteps
Guided walking tours aren't just for tourists. The California Migration Museum has introduced new immersive audio tours of four storied neighborhoods in San Francisco: the Castro, the Mission, Chinatown and Japantown. The project is meant to teach and spark conversations about California's rich migration history.
"Migrant Footsteps," self-guided. Locations vary by tour, but downloads are available online at Google Play and the Apple Store. Free. calmigration.org
The annual San Francisco textile art expo is returning to the Bay Area next weekend. Quilting has gained popularity in the past several years thanks to social media and the bounty of free time people found themselves with during the early days of the pandemic. Artists will be displaying their pieces for two days and vendors will have fabric, thread, needles and other supplies for purchase.
"QUILT SF," 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25.St. Mary's Cathedral, 111 Gough St. $12. sfquiltersguild.org
David Bowie and Elvis Costello tribute night
"The Jean Genies" and "Radio Radio" will be playing the greatest hits from two of the greatest showmen of all time — David Bowie and Elvis Costello. The sets will be short, with brief breaks in between for maximum dance energy.
"Tribute Night," 7 p.m. Jean Genies, 9 p.m. Radio Radio Sunday, March 19. The Makeout Room, 3225 22nd St.$10. brokeassstuart.com