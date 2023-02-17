The SF Recreation and Parks Department has a traveling pop-up where kids can try out sports like skateboarding, rock climbing, BMX, sea kayaking, disc golf and lawn games. Instructors will be on-site to share helpful tips and as a safety spot. The City will provide the gear — if you bring a helmet.
"MobileREC", 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb 25. Potrero Hill Playground, 733 Arkansas St. Free. sfrecpark.org
Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee
February is Black History Month, and the San Francisco Public Library has exhibits up all thirty days to celebrate. The main library will be showing a groundbreaking documentary about Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest boxers of all time. Read the Examiner's coverage of the event here.
"Muhammad Ali: The People's Champ," 12 - 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb 23. Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St. Free. sfpl.org
Get down with the sickness
"Feel like you tried so hard and got so far, but in the end, it doesn't even matter? Let the bodies hit the floor as we work out our issues to the best Nu Metal songs of the 90's and early 2000's. We'll keep rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin' as we cut your life into pieces with these sick tracks from back in the day. You know you want to!" In other words, the DNA Lounge is hosting a nu-metal appreciation night.
"Nu Metal World," 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Thursday, Feb 23. DNA Lounge, 375 11th St. $10. sfweekly.com
70th Annual Orchid Expo
A world of color and miraculous shapes is coming to the Hall of Flowers at the SF Botanical Garden. Thousands of rare orchids cultivated by professional orchid-ologists will be on display and for sale, as well as other tropical plants. Experts will host demonstrations of proper orchid care (which does not involve ice cubes) and promote habitat conservation in The Bay.
"Celebrate Diversity - Orchid Expo," 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, Feb 24 through Sunday, Feb 26. Hall of Flowers, 1199 9th Ave. orchidsanfrancisco.org
Run on the waterfront
Join the Dolphin South End Runners for an out-and-back 10 kilometer race from Fort Mason to Fort Point and back this Sunday. Their mascot may be a turtle, but it won't be slow going. The first five male, female and nonbinary finishers in each race will win a ribbon.
"Fort to Fort 10k," 9 - 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb 19. Great Meadow, Fort Mason, Bay St. $5 members, $10 non-members. Please bring exact change. dserunners.com