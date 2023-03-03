The de Young museum is hosting its second ever children's community event, de Youngsters Day Out, on Saturday. There will be museum-wide programming with art for kids to make and enjoy — not just in visual mediums, but dance and reading, too. Zenni Eyewear, the main event sponsor, will also be offering free eye exams and glasses giveaways.
"de Youngsters Day Out," 8:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 11. de Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr. Free. famsf.org
Last day for Diebenkorn
Richard Diebenkorn was an influential mid-century painter in the Bay Area, and 2023 marks his centennial. The deYoung museum has ongoing programming this year to celebrate. Catch the last day of the deYoung's Diebenkorn installation on Sunday, featuring his time making prints at SF's historic Crown Point Press.
"Diebenkorn in Color," 9:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Sunday, March 5. deYoung Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr. $15. deyoung.com
Golden Gate grandstand
Illuminate, the art collective, has brought you building-size projections and lighted trees in December, lights along the Bay Bridge and beams in the Castro. The public art nonprofit will be hosting a series of more than 100 concerts by local musicians starting March 1. In honor of International Women's Day, the first month of concerts will all feature women-fronted acts.
"Illuminate Live," noon Wednesday, Mar 7. Golden Gate Bandshell, Golden Gate Park, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr. Free. dothebay.com
Free stand up
Some say the best pairing for a glass of wine is fresh air and a good time. Every Saturday, you can enjoy that for free — if you bring the wine. Blankets and Wine Comedy afternoons take place on the Golden Gate Polo field. Uncork some Chardonnay, spread out a blanket and settle in for some free stand-up comedy.
"Blankets and Wine Comedy," 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Golden Gate Polo Field, 1232 John F. Kennedy Dr. Free. eventbrite.com
Crystal clear vibes
The annual San Francisco Crystal Fair hosts around 50 gem-and crystal-collectors, jewelry makers, psychics and massage therapists. This year, the fair has an aura camera and intuitive readers on-site to assess your vibe, plus all the rocks and minerals you'll need to get your energy in order.
"San Francisco Crystal Fair," 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 11. County Fair Building, 1199 Ninth Ave. $14. crystalfair.com