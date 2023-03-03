deyoungsters

Kids at the craft table at the de Youngsters event in 2022.

Fine art for small fries

The de Young museum is hosting its second ever children's community event, de Youngsters Day Out, on Saturday. There will be museum-wide programming with art for kids to make and enjoy — not just in visual mediums, but dance and reading, too. Zenni Eyewear, the main event sponsor, will also be offering free eye exams and glasses giveaways.

diebenkorn in color

Richard Diebenkorn, "Green" (1986)
spreckels temple of music
polo field

The sign at the JFK Drive entrance to the Polo Field in Golden Gate Park as seen in February, 2021.
kid with stones

A child investigates some polished semi-precious stones on a table in March 2021.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like