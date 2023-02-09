Ever wonder what wildfires do to your California Cabernet? Join wine expert Leslie Sbrocco from the KQED show "Check, Please! Bay Area" and KQED climate reporter Danielle Venton to find out. Guests taste wines from both smoky and clear-sky years and learn about the science of wine flavors, vintners and climate change.
"Fire and Wine," 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. KQED, 2601 Mariposa St. $15 in person, livestream free. kqed.org
Bleat your heart out
The fifth annual Goat Fashion Show, complete with goats, G.O.A.T.'s and a happy hour, is returning to downtown San Francisco this Tuesday. The fashionist-oats strut their gruff — er, stuff — on the runway in themed outfits and include appearances from Karl the Fog, the Union Square shopper, the Haight Street goat and the bridal goat. Read The Examiner's coverage of the event here.
"Goat My Valentine," 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Union Square, 333 Post St. Free, but RSVP here. valueculture.org
Valentine's Day (Taylor's version)
Milk Bar in the Haight hosts a Taylor Swift-themed dance party for everyone in love (or out of it), "guys, gals and Swifties" alike. The event organizer, 22 & good 4 u, specializes in Taylor Swift- and Olivia Rodrigo-themed parties around the nation. They promise to make you feel love, heartbreak and revenge, all in a single night.
"Swift Me Away," 9:30 p.m.-close, Saturday, Feb. 17. Milk Bar, 1840 Haight St. $20 advance, $25 at the door.22andgood4u.com
Dance at the Verdi
The Woodchopper's Ball, a weekly dance hosted by the Verdi Club, is a lively couple's dance throwback to the '20s and '30s. This Valentine's Day, Clint Baker brings his Pacific Coast and New Orleans jazz expertise to the floor to play some "hard-driving Kansas City swing." Bring a dance partner or just your beautiful self. The Verdi Club supplies the liquid courage.
"The Woodchopper's Ball," 9-11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 14. Verdi Club, 2424 Mariposa St. $15. woodchoppersball.com
Silent Disco
It's time to turn back to the glamorous '70s for a "house party like no other" — partially because it's at a hotel. The W San Francisco is hosting a silent disco with Palm City Dreams and FEMME HOUSE. DJ Mini Bear and DJ Barbs, both experts in catchy pop hooks, spin groovy tracks back-to-back all evening.
"Palm City Dreams," 8 -11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. W Hotel, 181 Third St. $15.75. eventbrite.com
