San Francisco’s “Art Week” — which swirls around January’s FOG Design + Art fair — may have come and gone, but it’s just the start of the year for The City’s art scene. From two new art spaces and a retrospective of a mysterious painter to a group exhibition featuring an intergenerational host of major artists, February’s slate boasts big things for 2023. Here are five of the best shows to check out in The City this month.

Kija Lucas at The Guardhouse

Kija Lucas installation at The Guardhouse.

Kija Lucas at The Guardhouse

Installation view of “Dismantling Monoliths” at SF Camerawork

Installation view of “Dismantling Monoliths,” curated by Jamil Hellu at SF Camerawork.
BJ Newton, "Untitled,” c. 1969.

B.J. Newton's "Untitled,” c. 1969. The mysterious artist painted  from the confines of a jail cell.
Ocean Escalanti. “Color Dances Around Her,” 2023

Ocean Escalanti's “Color Dances Around Her,” 2023. 
Installation view of "Resting Our Eyes" at ICA San Francisco.

Installation view of "Resting Our Eyes" a celebration of Black women enjoying leisure at ICA San Francisco.

