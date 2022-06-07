Directed by Patrick Gilles, the new feature film "I'm Charlie Walker" — which opens Friday at the Roxie — boldly announces its title character as something like a cross between Huey P. Newton and Danny Ocean, a foxy, quick-thinking rebel who saw an opportunity and took it.
"Charlie still lives in San Francisco, in Bayview-Hunters Point. He's 88 years old. He loves the movie," says Gilles during a recent Zoom chat. "He's always the first guy in the lobby waiting for people after showings."
In the movie, Charlie (Mike Colter, of "Luke Cage") dreams of owning his own trucking business, but can't find work as a driver due to institutional racism.
Then, on Jan. 19, 1971, two oil tankers collided, dumping 800,000 gallons of crude oil into the San Francisco Bay. When he gets wind of the oil spill, Charlie talks his way into a job cleaning up Stinson Beach, which, due to changing winds and tides, ended up with a generous portion of the spill.
Using his ingenuity and charm, Charlie tackles problem after problem, such as securing rigs, handling lawyers, accidents and sabotage. And he recruits hippie protestors to help with the cleanup. He also clashes with the snaky Mr. Bennett (Dylan Baker, "Happiness," "Road to Perdition"), head of the fictional Tower Oil.
On the casting of those two accomplished actors, Gilles says, "They needed to be equals, and they needed to have similar sensibilities. Mike Colter and Dylan Baker offer that same vision. They are charming, they are clever, and they are trying to outsmart each other."
The real Charlie was heavily involved in the production, spending hours upon hours talking with Gilles during the scriptwriting process and making himself available on set every day. That meant Colter could confer with Charlie at any time, which certainly helped his superb performance.
"I'd see Mike and Charlie, who are about the same size, and they had the same look, because Mike was wearing Charlie's kind of clothes. And they would be close together, talking," says Gilles. "It was almost like he was pulling things. Mike's a really smart guy, and you can see his brain working fast, but he would start to slow his speech like Charlie. He would start to walk like Charlie."
Yet, for such an ambitious film with such an excellent cast, "I'm Charlie Walker" was shot on a remarkably low budget.
"We're an indie film doing a period piece, with beaches and trucks and crowds! We were a bit naïve," Gilles laughs.
"We shot Oakland for San Francisco because there's still some 70s-looking things over there, and we shot Dylan Beach for Stinson Beach," he said. "We shot tight where we needed to; we shot wide where we could. A beach hasn't changed for millennia! We shot the beach as much as we could."
As for the 1970s-era tractors, the "paddle scrapers" that eventually accomplish the job of removing oil from the beaches, Gilles says he started by calling up a local construction company.
"I said, 'we're shooting a little movie,' and they gave us their oldest paddle scraper. They gave us a driver, and we paid him triple time and he loved it. I couldn't believe what we pulled together," he says.
Another happy addition to the film was none other than former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. Brown, who is also 88, met the real Charlie Walker at the time of the spill, when Brown was a member of the California State Assembly.
They have remained friends throughout the years, and, according to Gilles, Charlie even worked as a driver for Brown during the 1980s and 90s.
Brown plays a wise cab driver and shares a scene with Colter near the end of the movie. During a recent phone conversation from his San Francisco home, Brown said he was amazed by Colter's performance.
"You could close your eyes and hear the verbiage of Charlie," said Brown. "He essentially became Charlie Walker. He understood what motivated Charlie. I'm sure they must have had lengthy discussions — and, knowing Charlie, probably arguments."
Brown has appeared in a few films during his career, including Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather Part III" and Garry Marshall's "The Princess Diaries." He says he was impressed by Gilles's set and how smoothly the operation ran.
"I was surprised," he says. "I thought it would be a semi-documentary, an amateur production, but it was done the way Hollywood makes movies."
Brown is a known movie buff, but he says he hates streaming movies from home, and he laments the loss of the big screen experience during COVID.
"I used to go to the movies two to three times a week. Now, I've only been two to three in the last year. I'm addicted to the big screen. And big sound systems," he says. "I went to see 'Top Gun: Maverick.' It's worth seeing. It's old-time moviemaking."
For his role as the cab driver, Brown showed up on set knowing all his lines — "It was easy for me. I have a good memory," he says — and wearing his very own cab driver's outfit.
"It turns out Willie Brown worked his way through Hastings Law School as a cab driver in the 50s," says Gilles. "He brought his own outfit, his own jacket, his own hat, his own tie. He would not let the wardrobe people touch it. He said, 'This is what I look like. You can't do it better than I'm doing it now.'
"It was such luck. Everyone loved being around him. What a great day that was."
When it came time to end his film, Gilles toyed with the idea of somehow showing the real Charlie.
"My wife and I talked about it," he says. "Is it cheesy, maybe in the credits, to show pictures of him? And then we just thought, we'd like to see the real him talk."
So they set up a camera in Charlie's house, and Gilles' brother played an off-screen reporter, asking questions. There was no script, but one of Charlie's most honest answers was just the ticket. "I love a happy ending," says Gilles.
Yet, the question remains. Was Walker justified in everything he did? Did he break the rules? (Walker was convicted of 23 felonies for violating laws related to city contract bids, and served several years in prison in the 1980s, though 17 of those charges were later reversed on appeal.)
"Our approach was, he always followed their rules," says Gilles. "They were changing the rules all the time. And he said, 'OK ... those are the new rules? We've switched from telling the truth to lying to each other? OK! That's what I'll do!' He never broke the rules."
IF YOU GO
"I'm Charlie Walker"
Where: Roxie Theater. 3117 16th St., S.F.
When: Opens 6:45 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $8 members, $9 children under 12 & seniors, $14 general
Contact: (415) 863-1087, roxie.com