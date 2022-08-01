Jo Koy wants his new movie "Easter Sunday" — which opens Friday in Bay Area theaters — to make audiences laugh, but something else is at stake for the famous comedian.

During a recent visit to the Bay Area, Koy explained he hopes Filipinos will see themselves represented onscreen in a positive way and, at the same time, non-Filipinos will connect to the characters in a universal way.

"We need more movies like this," said the comedian, wearing a ball cap and glasses, and seated in the back row of an auditorium at the Daly City Century 20 movie theater, where the film screened the evening before.

"Just the blueprint alone, the family situation, is such a great way to introduce other cultures and embrace other ethnicities, and learn about everybody and laugh," he said. "And soon, we realize, we're all the same! Family's family!"

Koy said he began performing stand-up in the late 1980s, getting material from his family, mainly from his Filipino mother and, later, his teen son.

His fame went stratospheric recently with three Netflix specials, sold-out shows at Chase Center and ticket-sale records elsewhere.

During The Examiner interview, the comedian was joined in the back row by "Easter Sunday" screenwriter Ken Cheng, who is from Daly City and has credits on TV series like "Wilfred" and "Betas."

"The beauty of his stand-up," Cheng said, "is that you say, 'Those jokes are about my family, too.' And I think everybody feels that way when they watch Jo. They all see themselves in his stories. If our movie can replicate that even a little bit, then we'll be OK."

"Easter Sunday" was in the planning stages when Cheng and Koy met over dinner and immediately bonded. Cheng is married to a Filipino woman and is surrounded by Daly City's rich Filipino community.

Cheng landed the job as screenwriter, and Koy agreed the movie could be set in Daly City and Cheng could name characters after members of his own family. Aside from that, "All I was trying to do as a writer was capture the unique magic of his stand-up," Cheng said.

The two continued to meet for dinner, talking and brainstorming. "I'm trying to absorb this guy's life and figure out a way to synthesize that into a story," said Cheng. "That was the process, just hanging out with him. He made me cry so many times."

In one very funny scene, Koy's character, Joseph Valencia, is in church with his family, and is asked to come up and say a few words in front of the congregation. He spins the opportunity into a hilarious bit about why God must be Filipino. Cheng said that when he wrote the scene, he simply jotted: 'Joe says funny sh-t.'

"I can't write stand-up better than Jo Koy," he said. "I knew he was going to come up with the material on the day, and he did."

Also important to Koy and Cheng was to support and honor Filipino performers. Well-known Filipinos like Tia Carrere ("Wayne's World") and Lou Diamond Phillips ("La Bamba") appear in the film, the former in a flashy role as Joe's aunt, and the latter in a brilliant cameo as himself.

Of his scene with Phillips, Koy said, "Imagine reading that scene on the page and getting ready for it the night before. In your head, you're visualizing what's happening. As I'm imagining that, we go to the set, and I was getting giddy. I'm acting like that as it's happening, organically. Holy f--k! I'm about to do a scene with Lou Diamond Phillips!"

As for Carrere, she is practically unrecognizable. "She went heavy on the makeup," said Koy. "She's supposed to play this late 60s, almost 70-year-old aunt. If you see Tia on her day off, she barely looks 40. She barely looks 35! She crushed that character, man."

Also memorable is Koy's idiot cousin Eugene, played by the wonderful character actor Eugene Cordero ("The Kings of Summer," "Kong: Skull Island," "The Mule"). Cordero helped Koy through what was essentially the comedian's first real job of acting.

"What a blessing that was," said Koy. "I love Eugene. He was an angel for me. I was in almost every scene, and he was the guy who would hold my hand and guide me through. I needed it. I had my acting coach online, 'cause it was COVID, so we were doing Zoom. But Eugene was there, and he was so quick. He had us going back and forth and creating our own riffs to the point where it was happening naturally."

Cheng said they held auditions for the movie and saw many Filipino performers. "One of the coolest things for me is seeing just how many talented performers there are out there. Every single one is good. The only regret is that we didn't have a part for everyone."

Aside from the actors, Koy wanted to highlight all aspects of Filipino life, with references to boxer Manny "Pac-Man" Pacquiao and Golden State Warrior Raymond Townsend, but also Filipino food.

"I'm tired of Filipino food being a joke," said Koy. "Instead of making fun of our food, let's celebrate our food. When you sit down and eat dinner with somebody, you learn about them through their food. I want people to go home and say, 'I want to try that dish.'"

Koy was hyper-vigilant about the look of the food in the Easter dinner scene. He even discovered chicken adobo without any adobo sauce.

"What is this? It's just chicken! So they had to make sauce really quick," Koy laughed.

Speaking of food, he remembers being on a date and seeing Filipino actor Rob Schneider in "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo," and being moved and astonished when one of the characters says, "Your mom made your favorite dessert, raspberry bibingka."

"It meant so much to me that I heard the word bibingka!" said Koy. "This one word inspired me. We got Filipinos in movies now! But then I was mad because he said 'raspberry.' There's no raspberries on bibingka. That's a misrepresentation! It haunted me for 25 years."

Eventually Koy had the chance to meet Schneider and have dinner with him. As the check arrived, Koy worked up the nerve to ask him about the raspberry bibingka.

It turned out Schneider simply wanted to honor his own mother by saying that one word in the movie, but the filmmakers insisted on "raspberry" because no one would know what bibingka was, despite it being referred to as a dessert. Eventually Schneider conceded, deciding it was better than not having bibingka at all.

"It was his struggle back then just to get a Filipino word in," said Koy. "So now we got a movie today where it's all of our food, and it's gonna get represented right, and that adobo needs more sauce!"

What did Koy take away from his first big movie?

"I loved the whole process," he said. "I also loved the behind-the-scenes process, the direction, the producing, the cinematography, everything. It's addicting when you get on that set. And when they said 'wrap,' I just cried. I sat on that set for an hour just crying. Wow, it's over. But, OK, it's a new chapter. We're not stopping here."