Imagine yourself attending a four-course dinner prepared by one of the Bay Area’s finest chefs. Your wine matches the meal perfectly, and the conversation is lively and engaging. When it’s time to leave, you thank your host, and as you turn to go, you deliver a swift kick from the penalty spot and the ball crashes into the net. 

It’s not a dream, it’s a brand new dining experience.

field to table chef mel miranda

Chef Mel Miranda chats with a guest.

