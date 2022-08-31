Imagine yourself attending a four-course dinner prepared by one of the Bay Area’s finest chefs. Your wine matches the meal perfectly, and the conversation is lively and engaging. When it’s time to leave, you thank your host, and as you turn to go, you deliver a swift kick from the penalty spot and the ball crashes into the net.
It’s not a dream, it’s a brand new dining experience.
The dinner series “Field to Table” will be coming to Paypal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, for a 15-day run curated by a team of local culinary all stars. Each meal will be modeled after the chef’s restaurant fare, and will take place right on the pitch. And yes, you can take a shot at the goal.
Founders Sam Minkhoff and Cassie Hendrickson started the event in Seattle in 2020, hoping to provide an avenue for fine restaurants to continue their services during strenuous times in the pandemic. After back-to-back seasons of success in the Pacific Northwest, “Field to Table” will be the first event of its kind in California.
The fanfare wasn’t just from the clients, but from the chefs themselves.
“I have participated in Field to Table on multiple occasions. At a time when indoor dining wasn’t possible in Seattle due to the COVID pandemic, the experience they created for the participating chefs and diners is next to none. Everything was beautiful and perfectly executed,” said Liz Kenyon, executive chef of Rupee Bar and Manolin in Seattle. “Not only this, but also at a time when the country was reeling from the pandemic and businesses -- not just restaurants -- were being faced with extremely difficult decisions in an unknown, scary new world.”
Want to attend?
Reservations will be available for purchase at fieldtotable.us beginning on September 9th at 12 PM PT. Proceeds from the event will go toward a local non-profit organization that supports the hospitality industry.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.