"The Headlands'

At the top of this month’s theater list is homeboy Christopher Chen’s latest play, “The Headlands” (yes, that’s the Marin Headlands), which premiered in 2020 at Lincoln Center. Described as “21st-century noir,” it’s a mystery set in the Bay Area; Chen says it’s his love letter to San Francisco. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like

Examiner Comix Showcase #6

Examiner Comix Showcase #6

New cartoons from Nidhi Chanani, Tyler Cohen, Cara Goldstein and Steve Gennrich, curated by Andrew Farago of S.F.'s Cartoon Art Museum