When Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 (“Resurrection”) on Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in three San Francisco Symphony concerts, he will continue The City's special connection with the great Austrian composer.
The Davies Hall concerts open with the world premiere of "Push," a short work by Trevor Weston that won the Emerging Black Composers Project, followed by an intermission before a tremolo begins the first movement of the symphony, called Totenfeier (Funeral Rites). Soloists in the symphony are soprano Golda Schultz and mezzo Michelle DeYoung.
During the 25-year tenure of Salonen's predecessor, Michael Tilson Thomas, S.F. Symphony became one of the composer's most prominent advocates — with a Mahler blitz in the concert hall, on TV, radio, DVD and CD.
In an event that could strain credulity, Salonen's connection with Mahler started in 1983, at age 25, when he got a call to replace the indisposed Tilson Thomas with the Philharmonia Orchestra to conduct Mahler's Third Symphony. Never having heard the work or seen the score, Salonen responded to the three-day notice with a performance that created his relationship with the famous London orchestra, becoming its principal conductor and holding that position for 13 years.
"Mahler has always been one of the central composers in my life," Salonen has said, having conducted Mahler's nine symphonies all over the world. He led the Second Symphony just three months ago, at a staged performance at the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence. Rave reviews spoke of "Salonen leading the orchestra in magisterial form."
Written over six years, Symphony #2 was first performed in 1895, becoming one of Mahler's most popular and successful works and was his first major work addressing his lifelong fascination with the afterlife and resurrection.
According to Mahler's own program notes (which he later withdrew), the first movement represents a funeral; the second movement is a remembrance of happy times in the life of the deceased; the third movement represents a view of life as something meaningless; the fourth movement is a wish for release from life; and the fifth movement ends with a fervent hope for everlasting, transcendent renewal.
The choral-orchestral thunder of the finale has few equals in music that's standard in concert halls, similar to Beethoven's Ninth Symphony and Mahler's own Eighth Symphony ("Symphony of a Thousand").
The texts of the vocal fourth and fifth movements concern the gift of eternal life obtained through the assumption of the human soul. The notion of resurrection presented in these poems conforms to religious traditions presented in both the New Testament and Tanakh (i.e., the Written Torah, which essentially corresponds to the Old Testament).
A programmatic connection to the Unetanah Tokef, a prayer that features prominently in the liturgies of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, potentially strengthens the Jewish associations of the symphony. In connection with a Dresden performance of the piece on December 20, 1901, the composer prepared a programmatic summary of the work, and it twice mentions an internal voice that a few commentators believe recalls the “still small voice” that announces the day of judgment (i.e., Yom Kippur) in the Unetanah Tokef.
Mahler’s program has this internal voice questioning the meaning of life and death in the first movement; for the fourth movement “Urlicht,” it articulates the desire to unite with God in the afterlife; and the prose describing the finale then depicts the Apocalyptic Day of Judgment in a series of scenes that parallels some of the imagery found in the Unetanah Tokef.
Because Mahler did not convert to Catholicism until 1887— three years after the completion of this piece — the possibility of a Jewish influence in Symphony no. 2 should not seem surprising, although the 1901 program postdated his acceptance of the Christian faith. Several scholars nonetheless view this work as part of a 10-year process of religious assimilation, and for these interpreters, the chorale-like passages of even his First Symphony already point to the composer’s conversion.
But regardless of where Mahler stood in terms of his “official” involvement with either Judaism or Catholicism when he composed the Second Symphony, his program for the finale departs from the both the Jewish and Christian conceptions of God at the Last Judgment. Despite the trembling of the Earth, the dead rising from their graves, and the sounding of trumpets that his program places at the end of the world, Mahler’s God never actually judges. Instead, love illuminates and blesses all.
If You Go
Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts Mahler
Where: Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 2:00 p.m. Sunday