Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting

Esa-Pekka Salonen, musical director for the San Francisco Symphony, leads the orchestra through three performances of Mahler's Symphony No. 2 ("Resurrection"), beginning Sept. 29.

 Minna Hatinen

When Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 (“Resurrection”) on Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in three San Francisco Symphony concerts, he will continue The City's special connection with the great Austrian composer.

The Davies Hall concerts open with the world premiere of "Push," a short work by Trevor Weston that won the Emerging Black Composers Project, followed by an intermission before a tremolo begins the first movement of the symphony, called Totenfeier (Funeral Rites). Soloists in the symphony are soprano Golda Schultz and mezzo Michelle DeYoung.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.