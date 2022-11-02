Come December, an "Entwined" meadow will be in full bloom in Golden Gate Park.

The illuminated art installation, located in Peacock Meadow, will dazzle visitors from Dec. 1, 2022 to March 12, 2023. It is a collaboration between the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, as well as Bay Area artist Charles Gadeken. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting