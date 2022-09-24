The new Peter Hujar exhibition at Fraenkel Gallery — the fourth showing of the late photographer’s work there — could be summed up as an exercise in artists looking at other artists. Hujar, who was at the epicenter of Manhattan’s 1970s queer art and music scene, captured some of the era’s most famous faces, many of which are present here. The show also features a surprise celebrity cameo: It’s curated by Elton John.
The legendary musician, who began collecting Hujar’s work in 2011, has chosen 50 silver gelatin prints, all but one printed by the photographer himself in his tragically short lifetime. (Hujar died of AIDS, and a percentage of the proceeds from the show benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation.) The selection of photographs, focusing on musical performers and queer icons, is largely made up of Hujar B-sides.
Some of his most famous photographs — portraits of the authors Susan Sontag and David Wojnarowicz, or the “Orgasmic Man” who graces the cover of Hanya Yanagihara’s popular 2015 novel “A Little Life” — are absent from the show. Stars, generally, aren’t. There’s a straight-faced Andy Warhol (and his dog), a ponderous Peggy Lee, Stevie Wonder beset by laughter and many more, including several members of the San Francisco-based drag troupe The Cockettes.
All of Hujar’s portraits address the doubling of the public and private persona: performed and assigned identity. In the most chilling picture in the show, the gender fluid musician, performer and Warhol superstar Jackie Curtis lies dead in an open casket, dressed in a suit and made up like a man, while a photograph-within-the-photograph — of Jackie made up like a woman — rests beside the body. Several shots of drag queen Ethyl Eichelberger in various costumes clash with a somber portrait of him in a suit, deadpanning the camera.
These portraits from Hujar’s social circle are interspersed with pictures of animals, male body parts and dilapidated interiors. These interiors are the strongest additions to the show. Though devoid of people, they’re full of life.
“Canal Street Piers: Painting of Strong Man,” 1983, for example, is a shot of one of the popular cruising spots in Lower Manhattan, a mural of a muscular nude man adorning one wall. But these aren’t just pictures of places Hujar frequented: They’re portraits of the city itself. Places where community is made matter just as much as the people who make it.
The only photograph in which Hujar’s interiors and his portraits intersect is in “Don Mahoney and Peter Hujar Painting 189 Second Avenue, October 14,” 1983. Here, Hujar and Mahoney stand at ease in paint-spattered clothes, facing the camera against the backdrop of a blank wall. The picture is both a portrait of the friends as well as a portrait of the artist’s workspace: The address doubled as both Hujar’s home and studio, where he shot many of his portraits and nudes.
Whether he is photographing a drag performance or a funeral, a famous musician or a masturbating lover, Hujar’s pictures are always sensual. That’s a word that doesn’t often befit photography, a medium defined by surface and distance. But Hujar overcomes any sense of boundary to reveal his subjects with a tender intimacy. No one looks uncomfortable when Hujar is looking at them — they just look seen.
Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.