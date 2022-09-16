There’s cacophony and chorus, dissonance and harmony, clatter and rhythm. These are just some of the words we use to understand music, but they can be applied to other art forms, too. “Drum Listens to Heart,” a three-part exhibition at the California College of the Arts Wattis Institute, brings together contemporary artists and performers from around the world to explore how visual art can embody characteristics we often associate with music.

In both visual art and music, ambition and scale are often related. In art, this tends to be measured in physical size. In music, it is often measured in length. “Drum” is both large and long: One of its most unique curatorial decisions being to present the single exhibition in three parts, each with a different ensemble of artists riffing off the same score. Part one features 12 artists working across painting, sculpture, video and installation, spread throughout four rooms in the gallery. Only some of the artworks actually feature sound.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.