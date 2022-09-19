Restaurants strive, artists thrive: A heartening tale from S.F.’s pandemic dichotomy

Dreamforce, the annual tech conference hosted by Salesforce, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Moscone Center. It's expected to draw more than 40,000 people to The City, making it the biggest convention in San Francisco since 2019. 

Newcomers to The City put out calls on social media, asking residents to supply them with the best restaurants to try during their stay. Whether you're a Dreamforce attendee or a resident eager to hit up a familiar spot, we've rounded up the most popular recommendations for a night on the town.

Dreamforce attendees asked, residents answered

