Dreamforce, the annual tech conference hosted by Salesforce, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Moscone Center. It's expected to draw more than 40,000 people to The City, making it the biggest convention in San Francisco since 2019.
Newcomers to The City put out calls on social media, asking residents to supply them with the best restaurants to try during their stay. Whether you're a Dreamforce attendee or a resident eager to hit up a familiar spot, we've rounded up the most popular recommendations for a night on the town.
The Bird's fried chicken sandwich, classic or spicy, makes for a solid lunch. Celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles are nestled on a freshly baked bun. If you feel like splurging, the fully loaded fries are the way to go.
Location: 115 New Montgomery St.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon. - Wed.), 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Thurs. -Sat.), 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Sun.)
Located in the Four Seasons Hotel, Ippudo is focused on introducing Japan's ramen culture to the rest of the world. The restaurant is well known for its tonkotsu ramen and appetizers, such as their steamed buns.
Location: 18 Yerba Buena Ln.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon. - Thurs.) 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri. - Sat.) 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Sun.)
Burgers and fries meet tacos and other Mexican bites at this counter-service spot. The folks at Garaje also boast a myriad of beer options and ample television screens that are perfect for catching the latest games of the week.
Whether you fancy a quick bite or want to catch up with old friends, Zero Zero's lively bar scene and swanky digs are sure to keep you entertained while chowing down on wood-fired thin-crust pizzas and other Italian fares.
When it comes to Akiko's, reservations are your friend as the dark wood counter seats fill up quickly with hungry customers. The restaurant prides itself as the first real omakase restaurant in The City, offering new spins on familiar Japanese seafood dishes.
Location: 431 Bush St.
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Weds. - Fri.), 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Sat.), Closed (Sun. - Tues.)
Featuring panoramic views of the bay, Bay Bridge, Treasure Island and the San Francisco skyline, Waterbar makes a splash with both its entrees and appetizers. The horseshoe-shaped bar and patio keep the spirits and cocktails flowing.
Location: 399 The Embarcadero
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Sun. - Thurs.), 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri. - Sat.)
Situated on the waterfront, Scoma's serves Pacific seafood that's been caught on small boats and brought to the pier by local fishermen. Premium-crafted cocktails and selections from an award-winning wine list pair perfectly with any meal.
Location: 1965 Al Scoma Way
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sun. - Weds.), 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Thurs. - Sat.)
A Bay Area legacy for over 25 years, Amber India combines traditional Indian cuisine with a contemporary spin. Weekend bottomless brunch buffets allow customers to stretch their dollar and fill their stomachs.
Location: 25 Yerba Buena Ln.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Mon. - Sun.)
Known as the oldest, continuously run restaurant in California, Tadich Grill offers fresh fish and classic cocktails in an old-school atmosphere. If there's a wait, kill some time with a beverage or an appetizer at the bar.
Location: 240 California St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Mon. - Fri.), 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Sat.), Closed (Sun.)
Consistently mentioned among The City's best Mediterranean food options, Oasis Grill doles Middle Eastern flavors out of an open kitchen. The chicken shawarma remains a crowd-pleaser for newbies and regulars.
Location: 711 Market St.
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon. - Fri.), 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Sat.) Closed (Sun.)
With three separate dining rooms, Basil Thai is another spot that's fit for a large get togethers and intimate gatherings. A full-service bar allows you to enjoy a drink or two before your meal. Traditional Thai recipes are revived through their appetizers and entrees.
Location: 1175 Folsom St.
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Mon. - Fri.), 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Sat. - Sun.)
Classic Latin American dishes are given an update in La Fusion's kitchen. The rotisserie chicken and truffle macaroni and cheese remain menu staples while the sangria ranks among patrons' beverage of choice.
Location: 475 Pine St.
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon. - Fri.), Closed (Sat. - Sun.)
