As San Francisco Opera is reprising its 2016 world premiere of "Dream of the Red Chamber," June 14–July 3, Bright Sheng's musical treatment of a classic Chinese novel is produced by a pan-Pacific cast and crew — Taiwanese, Chinese, Chinese Americans, Korean, Singaporean.
Sung in English with English and Chinese supertitles, the opera, which went on from the War Memorial to success at the 2017 Hong Kong Arts Festival and then on a tour of China, was the last major contribution of former S.F. Opera General Director David Gockley, before retiring. He has commissioned 43 new operas during his long career, eight for the San Francisco company he started running in 2006.
The source is an enormous work, forerunner of endless TV series. Cao Xueqin wrote the first 80 chapters of "Dream of the Red Chamber," first published in 1790, and then collaborators added 40 more chapters later. The book, the source of films and TV series, is so important in China that the word "Redology" was coined for its study.
The most prominent Redologist was Zhou Ruchang, who spent seven decades studying the work. Initially supported by Mao Tse-tung, who claimed to have read "Red Chamber" five times. Zhou — who died in 2012 at age 94 — ended up in prison during the Cultural Revolution anyway.
The novel has been compared to Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" with its tragic romance between Bao Yu (sung by Korean tenor Konu Kim) and Dai Yu (Chinese soprano Meigui Zhang), against the family scheme to have him marry the wealthy Bao Chai (Chinese mezzo Hongni Wu). Important roles are taken by Korean mezzo-soprano Hyona Kim, Taiwanese soprano Karen Chia-ling Ho; the conductor is Singaporean Darrell Ang. Stage director Stan Lai and designer Tim Yip are both Chinese Americans.
The librettist is David Henry Hwang, whose first play — at age 22 — was the 1979 "FOB," but there is nothing "fresh off the boat" about the Los Angeles-born author, who lives in New York. Chinese and Asian themes dominate in his large oeuvre of drama and opera, though he readily admits that “my Chinese is fairly non-existent.”
The playwright was aware of Cao Xueqin’s original novel "by its formidable reputation, but I never read it, not even in translation."
Known for his many plays, including the Tony-Award winning "M. Butterfly," Hwang — whose mother was a piano teacher — has a passionate interest in opera. He is the librettist of a half dozen successfully produced operas.
Hwang knew that "of the four great Chinese novels, 'Dream' was the domestic story, and the sexy one. I also knew that it is generally regarded as the greatest work of Chinese literature."
The other most acclaimed Chinese classics are "Romance of the Three Kingdoms," attributed to Luo Guanzhong; "Journey to the West," attributed to Wu Cheng’en; and "Water Margin" or "Outlaws of the Marsh" (All Men Are Brothers), attributed to Shi Nai’an or Luo Guanzhong.
Composer Bright Sheng is co-author of the libretto, crediting Sheng with "a vision on how to tackle the adaptation." Hwang agreed to take on the project only if the composer joined him as co-librettist. He read David Hawkes' five-volume translation of the novel, known in English as "The Story of the Stone."
Among those who grew up with Red Chamber is t’ai chi master and Taoist scholar Chungliang Al Huang, who says the work is an affecting story of a love triangle between Bao Yu and his two cousins, Dai Yu and Bao Chai.
"Even as a teenager," says Huang, "I was infatuated with this beautifully written, romantic, intriguing, and sad story of unrequited love, especially in sympathy with Dai Yu, the tragic heroine who embodies poetic feminine fragility. This mega-saga needs to have time immersion and maturity for the readers to enter gradually into the lengthy story line with 40 major characters and close to 500 minor ones."
"Dream of the Red Chamber" was first published in 1791, during the Qing dynasty. An NPR feature about a recent English adaptation offered this Cliffs Notes summary: "Boy meets girl No. 1; then boy meets girl No. 2. Boy likes them both, but he’s in love with girl No. 1. So when the boy is forced into an arranged marriage with girl No. 2, tragedy ensues."
Known for his fusion of Chinese and Western music, Sheng, 67, was born in Shanghai, spent seven years near Tibet during the Cultural Revolution, and has lived and worked in the U.S. since 1982. His years in Tibet and his interest in folk music led him to collaborate with Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Project. He said he considers both himself and his music "100 percent Chinese and 100 percent American," although he also said he rarely thinks about that now.
San Francisco-born actor Francis Jue will perform the non-singing role of the Monk. Jue is well known for his work in theater, including roles in the David Henry Hwang plays "Soft Power," "Yellow Face" and "M. Butterfly." Among his many film and television credits are appearances in "Madam Secretary" as Chinese Foreign Minister Chen and The Good Wife.
Jue's grandfather, Joseph Sunn Jue, was the founder of the Grandview Theater and Grandview Studios in Chinatown. The name Grandview is based on Grand Garden in "Dream of the Red Chamber." Also, Bruce Lee’s father participated in Joseph Sun Jue’s film productions and Francis portrayed Bruce Lee’s father in an off-Broadway play. These are just a few of the San Francisco Chinatown connections in Francis Jue’s family history that are now relating to his work with "Dream of the Red Chamber."
