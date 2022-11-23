Local drag stars Heklina (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D’Arcy Drollinger (Rose), and Holotta Tymes (Sophia) will perform in the 2022 Golden Girls Live! show. (Photo by Gareth Gooch courtesy of Oasis)
The holidays are a time for joy and celebration. And nobody can lift spirits quite like San Francisco’s drag scene, even in the devastating aftermath of the recent mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
From sold-out historic theaters, to bar counters and brunches, the next two months are stacked with new and returning festive drag events. (Jump below for a list of ideas!)
“Every day is a holiday at Oasis,” said D’Arcy Drollinger, writer, performer and owner of San Francisco’s premier drag theater and night club, Oasis. “It’s a place to come with your chosen family and have that same bonding experience.”
Events like the annual Golden Girls Live! at the Victoria Theater, which Drollinger produces, have cemented themselves into many San Franciscans’ annual holiday traditions. And this year is already shaping up to be a busy, camp holiday season full of gay happy greetings for everyone.
“It may be a queer space, but the community that comes may not be queer necessarily. They love and accept it, and we need more of that. It doesn’t need to be ghettoized and isolated. It needs to be a community,” said Drollinger.
There’s never been a more important time for dancing and celebration, Drollinger said.
Many queer club owners and LGBTQ+ people are experiencing grief amid escalating anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric and violence including the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado, in which five people were killed and at least 18 injured.
In San Francisco, mourners held a vigil the weekend before Thanksgiving at Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro neighborhood honoring the lives lost at Club Q.
“It is hard going into this festive season and to be hit with this brutal reminder of what has been brewing and propaganda about the gay, lesbian and transgender community and really targeting drag performers and trans folks,” Drollinger said.
“What is our obligation to our community in these times? It is to stand there in the face of adversity and keep dancing. Keep smiling. And push through and be that beacon.”
Here’s a list of events and places this season to dance along with.