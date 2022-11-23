Holiday drag show at Oasis 1

A drag performer struts the stage at a holiday-themed show at Oasis. (Photo by Rachel Zeigler courtesy of Oasis)

The holidays are a time for joy and celebration. And nobody can lift spirits quite like San Francisco’s drag scene, even in the devastating aftermath of the recent mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.  

From sold-out historic theaters, to bar counters and brunches, the next two months are stacked with new and returning festive drag events. (Jump below for a list of ideas!)

The Golden Girls - Live!

Local drag stars Heklina (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D’Arcy Drollinger (Rose), and Holotta Tymes (Sophia) will perform in the 2022 Golden Girls Live! show. (Photo by Gareth Gooch courtesy of Oasis)

