Ingrid Rojas Contreras

Ingrid Rojas Contreras reads from her memoir “The Man Who Could Move Clouds" as part of Litquake on Oct. 11 at Amado in the Mission.

 Photo by Jamil Hellu

For six years, bestselling author Ingrid Rojas Contreras wrote and rewrote the first chapter of her memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds.” While simultaneously completing her first novel, “Fruit of the Drunken Tree,” teaching at Bay Area colleges and contributing essays and short stories to the New York Times Magazine, ZYZZYVA and other publications, the San Francisco-based, Colombian-born writer struggled to find entry to a story she knew was destined to be told.

“I wrote chapter one over and over and over,” Contreras said in a phone interview. “Then, when I was touring with my novel in 2018 and 2019, on airplanes and in hotel rooms, I somehow cracked it open. I wrote quickly after that, selling it to the publisher on a partial and writing throughout the pandemic.”

