A funny thing can happen when you’re writing a play: You can begin in one place and end up writing about what’s closest to your heart and mind.
So says award-winning playwright and screenwriter Dipika Guha, whose latest play, “Getting There,” is world premiering at New Conservatory Theatre Center.
Set in Paris (“Bright and romantic. And decaying at the edges,” writes Guha in the script’s stage directions), it is a non-linear, tightly structured drama for five women taking place in 17 brisk scenes that go back and forth in time over the course of two days.
A pair of young, backpacking Americans, traveling together and at times wandering separately through the city, meet, by chance, three older Parisian women. In various settings and combinations, the paths of all five eventually crisscross and affect each of them profoundly. Loneliness, love, betrayal, illness, aging, motherhood and daughterhood, generational and cultural differences and more: Guha is exploring life’s deepest issues here.
“All the characters are on the precipice of change,” she says. “We’re catching everyone in this sort of terrifying, undecided place and also a very rich place to exist.”
Born and raised in India, with a long sojourn in England and a year in Russia, Guha emigrated to the United States, living in New York and the Bay Area before moving to Los Angeles. Her plays have been seen nationwide, including a sterling production of the satirical “Yoga Play” at S.F, Playhouse in 2019. She is currently writing plays for the Manhattan Theatre Club, South Coast Rep and Berkeley Rep and has also written for such TV shows as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and others.
She says her love of theater started early. By the time she was five or six, she was staging plays in her living room. But mainly she was a voracious reader, especially Victorian novels and Russian fiction. In America, studying for her MFA at the Yale School of Drama under influential playwright Paula Vogel, she finally learned that “You could enter (playwriting) from wherever you are, and tell stories in a language that reflects your life experience.”
On the phone from L.A. on a recent rainy morning, she was delighted to discuss the play (directed by Nailah Harper-Malveaux) and her process as a playwright. The conversation is edited for length and clarity.
You were commissioned to write this play by New Conservatory when you were living here. How did you begin?
Ed (Decker, New Conservatory founder/artistic director) said, “What do you want to write about?” I said, “Friendship.” There aren’t that many plays about friendship.
I was struck by essays women were writing, (especially) “Bluets” by Maggie Nelson, a meditation on the color blue and an exploration of grief. I never see this onstage, this pure female subjective kind of intelligence. It’s been such a long time since I’ve had the experience of female characters onstage, existing in that space. It’s true of (late playwright) Maria Irene Fornés, an inspiration for me. I was interested in the idea of sadness, and how beautifully crystalline a fragment of thought can be. Could a series of fragments exist onstage? It can, but it’s really boring, was my discovery, but writing (that way) created a gateway to this exploration of love and friendship and grief and the different stages of an evolution of a friendship.
In the script, you describe the initial setting as like an Edward Hopper painting: “perfect but with a stain.” What do you mean?
That duality of brightness and decay is interesting to me both as a landscape and internally what the characters are experiencing — they’re all facing real things that are scary and dark and private. I’m very intrigued by that stage picture — how we can exist in the full knowledge of death. That’s very much present in the play — literally (one scene is set in Père Lachaise Cemetery, at the grave of Jim Morrison). These characters are asking what to do in the face of death.
How did you approach the actual writing?
The voices came first, the thoughts, then the characters, and the story came last. Writers often say that, about listening to the voices. But how do the voices come to you? It’s not like Joan of Arc, hearing voices, right? (laughter)
In a play like this, the characters speak and I listen. They talk and I take dictation! Then you sort of correct for rhythm. I hear the music, the rhythm of a scene almost as much as the language. Earlier on, I would have the experience of writing hundreds of pages just listening for anything that was true, and when I’d find the truth, even if it’s a sentence, that would key me into it.
Why did you set it in Paris?
I’m interested in cultural differences between Europe and America. There’s something deeply emotional about Paris that aligns with the characters. The romanticism is interesting to me there — there are two sides to it, the Eiffel Tower side and the crumbling decay; it speaks to a duality that in some way all these characters are living in.
As someone who’s lived in a lot of different countries, that assimilation — what it means to belong somewhere — is a recurring theme in my life and is true in this play.
You’ve indicated that this play should be cast with all women of color (all the actors are BIPOC women in the New Conservatory premiere).
Yes, all women of color but not about them being women of color. This is part of our human experience. More broadly, it’s about otherness inside a relationship or culture.
I’m always trying to reconcile all these madly different places (I’ve lived in), and growing up and assimilating and the work you have to do when you’re a minority in a culture you’re unfamiliar with. In India I was very much a part of the society. So I’ve had both kinds of experiences in my life. I suppose writing is a way to account for all these different life experiences and try to stitch them together.