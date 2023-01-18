"Getting There" cast
The cast of '"Getting There" (left to right): Desiree M. Rogers, Simone Bloch, Laura Domingo, Lauren Garcia and Leigh M. Marshall. 
 
 Photo by Lois Tema

A funny thing can happen when you’re writing a play: You can begin in one place and end up writing about what’s closest to your heart and mind.

So says award-winning playwright and screenwriter Dipika Guha, whose latest play, “Getting There,” is world premiering at New Conservatory Theatre Center. 

