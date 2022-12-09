Last week, I had a whirlwind art-filled day courtesy of San Francisco public transit. I started out in the Sunset, then rode Muni to Chinatown via the new Central Subway, stopping to admire the train line’s various art installations. After that, I cut a path through the Tenderloin, hopping on BART to top things off in the Mission. Here are the highlights of my day trip.
"Knot Garden"
“Knot Garden,” a two-person exhibition at Marrow Gallery featuring geometric abstractions by Ohio-based painter Gianna Commito and local painter and writer Sarah Hotchkiss, presents what looks like a series of visual puzzles — without answers. Commito’s paintings are technically intricate, combining the flatness of casein paint with the illusory depth of multiple planes, almost evoking Cubist portraits or precisionist cityscapes. Hotchkiss’ canvases are sparser but here it’s a honed complexity, her high-contrast color palette and pulsing, rectilinear formations like a mashup of de Stijl movement stylings and op-art posters. Both artists manage to sidestep visual chaos, a testament to their expertise in composing holistic schemas of many tiny parts. Marrow Gallery, 548 Irving St., S.F. By appointment. Free. marrowgallery.com
Judy Chicago: "Making Advances"
A major figure in feminist art from the 1960s to the present, Judy Chicago, whose career retrospective recently graced the de Young Museum, returns to the Jessica Silverman Gallery with “Making Advances,” a solo show of minimalist sculptures and drawings. The drawings, form and color studies from the 1960s and '70s, offer a basis for the more nuanced experimentation present in the five, modular sculptures. All from 2022, each sculpture features 13 clear, moveable pieces arranged on a reflective colored surface, creating optical illusions of depth. Even in her less visually complex or overtly political work, Chicago proves her determination to challenge the way we see things. Jessica Silverman Gallery, 621 Grant Ave., S.F. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. jessicasilvermangallery.com
Gabriel Kasor: "El Mágico"
Gabriel Kasor‘s debut solo show, “El Mágico” at Soft Times Gallery, boldly flexes artistic influences, while exemplifying the steady development of his own style. Strains of Matisse and Picasso echo in the local painter’s colorful, impressionistic canvases, which entice with a tension between areas of thick impasto and delicate line work carved into their surfaces. The show features a series of smaller portraits and larger canvases, which show scenes of people, often reading or smoking, with animals and flowers. Kasor’s anatomy is freakish and his brushwork loose, imbuing his paintings with a refreshingly frenetic joy. You can tell how much he loves to paint, making it impossible to not love to looking at his paintings. Soft Times Gallery, 905 Sutter St., S.F. Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Free. softtimesgallery.com
Eamon McGivern: "Still Lives"
San Francisco painter Eamon McGivern’s series of realist portraits of local transgender community members feels like a labor of love. At a time when representations of trans lives are often fraught with the discrimination and violence, McGivern’s paintings offer a kind of radical joy. Selections in the artist’s solo exhibition at the Tenderloin Museum include more traditionally posed portraits of individuals and embracing and dancing couples, as well as scenes of people at work — cutting hair, tattooing — insisting on their presence within the broader San Francisco community. You may recognize some of these characters as friends or acquaintances — I did. The show’s clever title, “Still Lives,” reiterates this as an act of artistic defiance toward those would deem trans lives as anything less. Tenderloin Museum, 398 Eddy St., S.F. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Free. tenderloinmuseum.org
Sherwin Rio: "As Above, So Below"
With each iteration of its residency program, the David Ireland House invites a different artist to breathe new life into the late local legend’s Victorian home. The result of bi-coastal artist Sherwin Rio’s stay, “As Above, So Below,” is a subtle reconstruction of imaginary spaces throughout the house. In one alcove, he’s created and hung wallpaper based on a scrap he discovered behind a bedroom cabinet. In another, he’s opened the floor, revealing a staircase that leads nowhere, while complementing it with a copper sculpture extending the steps. In the hallway, he’s built out the curved wall with a wooden frame, offering an armature for an angular remodel. These and other pieces invoke the impossible through Rio’s sculptural sleight of hand. The David Ireland House, 500 Capp St., S.F. 2-5 p.m. Friday and Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. 500cappstreet.org