The SF Art Institute shut down at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 and never recovered but the institution's extensive archives are still "very much alive," said Jeff Gunderson, SFAI archivist and former librarian.
On March 26, the Minnesota Street Project will host the would-be 152nd birthday of the San Francisco Art Institute, with art featured from alums and associates of the academy — including sculpture, paintings, films, and more — up for silent auction.
In addition to art, the event will feature a re-creation of the rooftop Pete's Cafe, film screenings and live music from the Steve Nelson Jazz Quartet, Penelope Houston of the '70s punk band the Avengers and Ethan Wiley.
While the fine arts college closed its doors last July, the institution's extensive archives are still "very much alive," said Jeff Gunderson, SFAI archivist and former librarian, and they have a lot of stories to tell.
"The archives offer evidence of every artistic and cultural movement that animated San Francisco. Not only the original bohemians, but also the Beats, Beatniks, hippies, punks, feminists and liberationists of all kinds," he said. "They all passed through the institute, left a record of their contributions, and took away with them on their journeys what they learned."
SFAI was the oldest art school west of the Mississippi River and hosted the first fine art photography program in the nation. The institute trained and employed numerous titans of the art world, many of them photographers: Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, Mark Rothko, Richard Diebenkorn, Angela Davis, Imogen Cunningham, José Clemente Orozco and more.
Despite the school's star-studded alumnus roster, it fell victim to the challenges faced by manyother small private colleges during the pandemic: low enrollment, financial burdens and a botched sellout to a larger party (in this case, the University of San Francisco.)
However, the nonprofit in charge of the Institute's art, the SFAI Legacy Foundation + Archive, is well on its way to stability.
The lead archivists, Gunderson and Becky Alexander, are charged with finding a new home for the collection — no small feat, as the preserved pieces take up the entire bell tower, and then some. Their work to catalog the art is supported by a $250,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities, which the foundation won last summer.
But the art needs to move to a new space, which the foundation estimates will cost another $250,000.
"We are grateful for the support of our community in preserving the rich history of SFAI," said Gale Elston, founding foundation board member, in a press release. "We hope that through the public launch of our organization, we will be able to reach all of those individuals who are passionate about supporting the arts and preserving our cultural heritage."