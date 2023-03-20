sf.SFAIContract.0407

The SF Art Institute shut down at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 and never recovered but  the institution's extensive archives are still "very much alive," said Jeff Gunderson, SFAI archivist and former librarian.

Art's not dead — it's just really well preserved.

On  March 26, the Minnesota Street Project will host the would-be 152nd birthday of the San Francisco Art Institute, with art featured from alums and associates of the academy — including sculpture, paintings, films, and more — up for silent auction.

