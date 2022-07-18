David Johnson’s 1946 photograph “Looking South on Fillmore,” which shows the bustling intersection at Post Street, is a picture of a neighborhood that no longer exists. During the mid-20th century, San Francisco’s Fillmore District was known colloquially as the “Harlem of the West,” packed with Black-owned businesses, bars and jazz clubs. A city redevelopment project in the 1970s leveled the neighborhood, displacing nearly 20,000 residents. But Johnson had documented the community long before then.
Johnson arrived in San Francisco in 1945 to study photography at the California School of Fine Arts (now the San Francisco Art Institute) on the GI Bill. Ansel Adams had recently founded the department, where Johnson would be the first Black student. Adams instructed his class to shoot what they knew and had access to, inspiring Johnson to turn his lens on The Fillmore and its residents.
Those photographs, and others, are the subject of the exhibition “David Johnson: In the Zone (1945-1965),” on view in the North Light Court at San Francisco City Hall. Organized by the San Francisco Arts Commission, the show features 65 lush black-and-white prints on loan from UC Berkeley’s Bancroft Library where the artist’s archive is housed. Narrative text by Johnson accompany many of the photographs, adding a personal depth to the pictures.
Johnson writes, “I learned my craft from Ansel Adams and yet it was The Fillmore that gave my work soul.” Indeed, the intersection of craft and soul sum up his photographs.
Expertly eyed shots like “Dancing at a Joint,” 1950, which catches a couple cutting a rug, and “Bass Player at Primalon Ballroom,” 1952, express the frenetic energy of the nightlife. Street scenes like “Rhythm Records,” 1947, showing a group of men gathered outside the music shop, and interior shots like the one of Johnson’s barbershop, capture the social landscape of the neighborhood by day. Many pictures are portraits of specific neighborhood characters, such as the first Black teller at the Bank of America, and a man who, lacking legs, went around town balanced on a skateboard. Altogether, it’s a vibrant portrait of a neighborhood that’s sorely unrecognizable in today’s San Francisco landscape.
Other areas of San Francisco also loaned some soul to Johnson’s lens. “Boys and Flag, Hunters Point” 1947, shows one young boy pulling a cart with another boy, and an American flag, in it, uphill. The picture feels like a visual allegory for the future, how generations carry each other forward, bearing the weight of a nation. “Boy and Lincoln, Outside San Francisco City Hall,” 1963, strikes a similar chord. The photo shows a boy holding an American flag seated in the lap of a statue of Abraham Lincoln. It does exactly what photographs do best: encapsulating all the forces of history that converge in a single moment.
The latter is one of a series of pictures Johnson took at civil rights rallies at City Hall throughout the 60s. It’s disturbing how familiar these scenes are — in the past two years alone, there have been many similar protests in the same location, particularly under the banner of the Black Lives Matter movement — while scenes of San Francisco’s Black residents living joyful lives in a thriving community look more like a record of the past. Shouldn’t it be the other way around? As long as it isn’t, look to Johnson’s photographs for an idea of the future, as much as for a memory of the past.
IF YOU GO:
"David Johnson: In the Zone (1945-1965)"
