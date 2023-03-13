A Haft Seen table for Nourouz. The contents include seven essential items: sabzeh, wheatgrass; samanu, a pudding; senjed, dried oleaster; seer, garlic; seeb, apple; sumac, crushed spice; and serkeh, vinegar.
Hope springs eternal — or at least for the last 3,000 years, by the Zoroastrian calendar. But at the SF Opera House, this will be its first bloom.
The Presidio Dance Theatre's annual Children's Day performance will celebrate Norouz, or the Persian New Year, next Monday for the first time in the company's 22-year history.
Dancers will perform classical Iranian, Assyrian and Armenian pieces followed by world music from Ukraine, Italy, China, Hungary, Tahiti and the US. There will also be holiday offerings and paintings from award-winning Iranian-American artist Jaleh Etemad on display in the foyer. Sherene Melania, prima ballerina of Assyria and internationally acclaimed choreographer, created the 2023 program.
There will be two showings: one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. District 11 supervisor Ahsha Safai will introduce the first show and S.F. arts commissioner Mahsa Hakimi will introduce the second.
Children's Day is free, courtesy of the Presidio Performing Arts Foundation. The dance company credits the annual event as its most robust arts outreach program, saying it has welcomed over 120,000 underserved students since it began in 2001.
This year's celebration is focused on how art can facilitate justice, said Melania.
"Over the years we've heard wonderful stories of the ways in which Children's Day has inspired young audiences," Melania told the Examiner. "For some it sparks an interest in dance, music or design, often leading to a lifelong passion for the arts ... I’m proud to have an opportunity to expose students to the beauty of Iranian culture."
Norouz, also spelled Nowruz or Naurauz, is an Iranian holiday meaning "new day" that coincides with the vernal equinox. People celebrate by spring cleaning ("shaking the house"), lighting firecrackers and bonfires, giving gifts, spending the day in nature, eating traditional meals and setting a Haft Seen table with seven symbolic new year foods that start with the Persian letter "seen", or S.
While the springtime holiday represents new beginnings, growth and light — a reprieve any San Franciscan would welcome after a significantly wet winter — Norouz also carries crucial messages of hope in light of recent violence in Iran, said Melania.
"We hope that local students will realize that they are blessed to have basic rights, in addition to the freedom to express themselves through the arts," Melania said. "We will dance our finale together, in honor of the students of Iran, supporting their fight for freedom. We maintain hope that light will prevail in Iran."