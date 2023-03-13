norouz

Sherene Melania in traditional Assyrian dress.

 Jon Finck, Presidio Dance Theatre

Hope springs eternal — or at least for the last 3,000 years, by the Zoroastrian calendar. But at the SF Opera House, this will be its first bloom.

The Presidio Dance Theatre's annual Children's Day performance will celebrate Norouz, or the Persian New Year, next Monday for the first time in the company's 22-year history.

haft seen table

A Haft Seen table for Nourouz. The contents include seven essential items: sabzeh, wheatgrass; samanu, a pudding; senjed, dried oleaster; seer, garlic; seeb, apple; sumac, crushed spice; and serkeh, vinegar.

