The word “heartbreak” dates back to the 1570s. While the expression “break (someone’s) heart” is located closer to 1400. One would think it wouldn’t take 170 years to go from breaking hearts to heartbreak, but maybe everyone was healing, or practicing “self-love” as we say now, before naming the feeling.
This weekend San Francisco Ballet brings the heartbreak story of ballet, “Giselle,” to the stage for the first time since their 2015 season. The titular character suffers metaphoric heartbreak, then dies from actual heartbreak. Of all the Romantic ballets still performed, “Giselle” is the oldest, and its staying power lies in the romantic grief that has inspired poets, songwriters and storytellers for centuries.
Eight dancers are making debuts in the roles of Giselle, the besotted peasant girl, and Albrecht, the prince who woos, deceives and grieves her. This two-act story ballet includes famous high-drama moments ripe for interpretation for any dancer. There is the “mad scene” in which Giselle discovers the true identity of her beloved, requiring a storm of emotions to move the plot forward and meet the demands of the music. In Act II, Albrecht must convey fear for his own life while mourning the loss of another when he is confronted by spirits from another realm.
What will these dancers bring to roles that have been performed since 1841? How is the ballet’s heartbreak embodied in 2023? I heard from Sasha de Sola, Esteban Hernandez, Jasmine Jimison, Wona Park, and Wei Wang via email.
What of yourself do you want to bring to the character of Giselle?
Sasha De Sola: I find Giselle is a character who is at the crux of two vastly different worlds. In the first act, she knows primarily of her village and the peasants around her. Yet she is not like the rest of them in her physicality or in her way of perceiving the world. Similarly, in the second act, she joins the sisterhood of willis yet she is not vengeful or defensive like her fellow willis. She is extraordinarily forgiving of earthly wrongdoings. I find this concurrent sense of belonging and disconnect to her worlds very relatable. As a daughter of Venezuelan immigrants, I have first-hand experience of what it feels like to belong to two cultures while simultaneously not quite feeling that all-encompassing sense of identity and inclusion in either culture.
How does “Giselle,” a ballet created 182 years ago, relate to now?
Esteban Hernandez: I think “Giselle” has withstood the test of time because it’s a ballet about people. It’s a ballet about people making questionable choices in line with who they are at that point in time, and expecting no consequences, only to find out that their actions do in fact have consequences that can be, and in this case are, devastating. It is also a ballet about the aftermath of that devastation, the processing of what happened, the journey of coming to terms with it and finding a way to carry on living as a better person. In some way or another, I think people throughout history can relate to it. They clearly did 182 years ago.
How do you convey the nuances of the "mad scene" within the musicality of it?
Jasmine Jimison: There is a stillness to the music of the mad scene which I mirror to help internalize the heartbreak that Giselle is processing. When the music amplifies, I use my body in ways that are very out of character for her, such as stiff and contorted movements, to accentuate the descent deeper into madness.
How does dancing in “Giselle” differ from other story ballets you have performed?
Wona Park: “Giselle's” first act involves a lot of acting and storytelling so I've focused on that. And in the second act there’s a lot of walking and running — you have to look like a ghost and unreal, so it’s challenging in that way for me.
In your opinion, does Albrecht deserve forgiveness?
Wei Wang: I don’t think he deserves forgiveness from Giselle. He is not a villain in this story, but definitely not a victim. He takes no responsibility for his own actions. But when he goes to her grave and asks for forgiveness from her, I think he needs that resolution and closure in order to continue to live on as a nobleman and not to feel guilty for the rest of his life. I am adding to my interpretation of the role of Albrecht a feeling that he is greatly sorry about what he has done to Giselle: she gave me the hope at the end to make me see clearly what I am inside, and gave me the strength to live on and not to make the same mistake again.