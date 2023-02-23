Giselle

Jasmine Jimison and Esteban Hernández rehearse SF Ballet's production of "Giselle," which returns to the stage this weekend for the first time since the 2015 season.

 Reneff-Olson Productions

The word “heartbreak” dates back to the 1570s. While the expression “break (someone’s) heart” is located closer to 1400. One would think it wouldn’t take 170 years to go from breaking hearts to heartbreak, but maybe everyone was healing, or practicing “self-love” as we say now, before naming the feeling.

This weekend San Francisco Ballet brings the heartbreak story of ballet, “Giselle,” to the stage for the first time since their 2015 season. The titular character suffers metaphoric heartbreak, then dies from actual heartbreak. Of all the Romantic ballets still performed, “Giselle” is the oldest, and its staying power lies in the romantic grief that has inspired poets, songwriters and storytellers for centuries.

Sasha De Sola rehearsies "Giselle."
Esteban Hernández and Jasmine Jimison rehearse "Giselle"
Wona Park and Wei Wang rehearse "Giselle."