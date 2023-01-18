With its brand of absurdist, ahead-of-its-time sketch comedy and enduring successor vehicles, few projects can claim as much influence over comedy in recent years than “The State.”
There was nothing like the comedy performed by the 11-person troupe when “The State” debuted on MTV in 1994. And related endeavors like “Reno 911,” “Stella” and “Wet Hot American Summer” have only added to the lore of the pioneering cult classic. Founded at NYU during the late 1980s, the troupe’s members include David Wain, Michael Showalter, Kerri Kenney Silver, Ken Marino and Joe Lo Truglio — actors whose fingerprints are everywhere in today’s comedy world.
However, when founding member Thomas Lennon recalls the halcyon days of his sketch comedy contingent, he claims a strange inspiration behind their enduring success.
“We were like Fugazi,” said Lennon, referring to the ’80s hardcore punk group that created a legion of fans with its militant code of ethics. “Everybody was deadly serious about what we were doing. It cracks me up looking back, but I honestly think our work has survived because of that approach.”
Instead of screaming into a microphone and refusing to raise ticket prices a la Fugazi, Lennon and his cohorts went on to create some of the most enduring comedic characters of the 21st century.
As Jim Dangle, the lieutenant of the Reno sheriff’s department, Lennon fashioned an individual full of hilarious contradictions — an openly gay man with white trash tendencies who has an equal love for Sondheim and his government-
issued sidearm.
Clips of Dangle showing off his new ostrich leather boots (“three payments” on layaway) and bragging that he’s “new boot goofin’” are all over the internet, despite the original material being nearly 20 years old. And “Reno 911” has been recently rebooted once again, this time on the Roku channel.
“I wish I could say there was some detailed backstory on Dangle, but he’s mostly just an absolutely weird combination of aspects of my personality,” said Lennon. “He’s like if I was transformed into the Hulk. But like a hillbilly Hulk.”
In addition to dreaming up Dangle, Lennon also brought into the world Mr. Meredith Laupin, a skeezy, chain-smoking French talk show host who was the central character of “Viva Variety,” a sketch show on Comedy Central from 1997-1999 that followed “The State.”
On Jan. 21, Lennon, Michael Ian Black and Kerri Kenney-Silver reprise that venture at SF Sketchfest for the first time in 11 years for a 25th anniversary special of “Viva Variety.” The last time the trio dusted off those characters was in 2011, also at SF Sketchfest.
Lennon said the inspiration to make “Viva Variety,” came from his jet-lagged and blurry-eyed experiences watching local television stations in European hotels.
“European television shows can be, like, really weird,” said Lennon. “They would have just these great colors, some strange old-fashioned sketches, maybe some people juggling and eating fire. There was always a little bit of nudity. We just thought we could have a lot of fun with this idea of making a weird European variety show.”
Along with rehashing “Viva Variety,” Lennon will also participate in a reading of an unproduced screenplay at SF Sketchfest. That unfinished product, called “City of Dreams,” was written by “The State” alumni Wain and Marino and will feature readings from most of the core members of the comedy troupe. Lennon said he’s never read the script and has no idea what to expect. But the Sketchfest website says the screenplay is “a comedic Wizard of Oz-inspired story set in a whimsical version of modern Hollywood.”
That commitment to spontaneity and unpredictability has been a hallmark of SF Sketchfest during its 20-year run in San Francisco. Longtime friends often convene at the multiweek showcase after not seeing one another for months (or years) and then immediately find a comfort zone in the ad-libbing confines of Sketchfest — although, to be fair, Lennon said there have actually been a rare series of rehearsals for “Viva Variety.”
“Sketchfest is my favorite festival there has ever been in the world of comedy,” said Lennon. “It’s like Thanksgiving every January. You do it after you’ve been exhausted by your real family and then you finally get to celebrate with your comedy family. It’s such a joyous event, connecting with everybody, seeing everyone’s shows. And we’ve been doing this so long, that we’re doing, like reunions of our old reunion shows. I can’t wait.”
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.