Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon appears at SF Sketchfest on Jan. 21 for the first time in 11 years for a 25th anniversary special of “Viva Variety.”

 JB Lacroix/WireImage

With its brand of absurdist, ahead-of-its-time sketch comedy and enduring successor vehicles, few projects can claim as much influence over comedy in recent years than “The State.”

There was nothing like the comedy performed by the 11-person troupe when “The State” debuted on MTV in 1994. And related endeavors like “Reno 911,” “Stella” and “Wet Hot American Summer” have only added to the lore of the pioneering cult classic. Founded at NYU during the late 1980s, the troupe’s members include David Wain, Michael Showalter, Kerri Kenney Silver, Ken Marino and Joe Lo Truglio — actors whose fingerprints are everywhere in today’s comedy world.

