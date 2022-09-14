Before leaping into the competitive laugh circuits of New York or Los Angeles, many comedians start on smaller stages, G says. These spaces serve to rack up time in front of a crowd, try out material and solicit some career-encouraging chuckles. In San Francisco, those stages are plentiful and — according to veterans of the scene — superior.
“They could go to Boston, they could go to Chicago, they could go to Austin now, because Austin is kind of that emerging place. What's important about San Francisco — and I can't say this enough, is that this is where people find their voice,” says G.
“It's not a stepping stone ... it's more of an incubator.”
And from the depths of S.F.’s underground comedy incubator, legends have emerged. Robin Williams, Steve Martin and Whoopi Goldberg served their time. There’s Don Novello and Dana Carvey. Andy Samburg was born and bred in the Berkeley, where he went to high school with Chelsea Paretti. In Vulture’s 2022 round up of 20 “comedians you should know and will know,” four have Bay Area ties.
But there’s a theme emerging, as pointed out by San Francisco’s “godfather of comedy” Tony Sparks, who ran open nights at the Brainwash Cafe for nearly two decades. “If you look at anybody who is successful, that was here, they were here and got the hell out. Right. And that's the smartest way to go,” says Sparks.
San Francisco’s draw for comedians is, in large part, its vast array of open mics, split among a relatively small population. A master sheet of open mics in the area is curated by the administrators of an 11,700-member strong Bay Area Comedy Network Facebook Group — fondly called “bacon” by its joke-driven masses. On weekends, there are generally two to four open mics. On a weeknight, five to 15 are often staggered through the evening and across the Bay. Some comedians are standing-up on multiple stages a night, driving across the bridge to practice their craft.
“I would say that in San Francisco proper, there's about 200 comedians that grind on the open mic scene,” estimates Pam Benjamin, San Francisco’s fairy godmother of stand-up — the owner and operator of Mutiny Radio, which hosts open mics throughout the week.
“There's some people like me that are out every night of the week, right? And there's some people that go once a week. But the more stage time you have, the better you get,” says Benjamin. “There's no way to get good at stand-up comedy, except by doing it.”
At her all-ages shows, Benjamin sees comics from 13 to 72 years old developing their skill. They all draw from the same comedy critique: Did they laugh?
“I have a theory that the audience has an infinite ability to laugh. So comedians really shouldn't be competitive with one another,” says Benjamin, describing the community she hopes to foster during her open mics.
“Everything is purely collaborative, because each one of us can be completely different and make the audience laugh in our own unique way, right? Isn't that what we're after — trying to create community?”
Sparks agrees that pitting comedians in competition is unproductive. Instead, a comic’s goal should be to cultivate their personal craft. Your comedy is your product, and that product stands alone, he says.
“It's a business. And if those who are smart enough to see the business and your product ... they do really well. Otherwise ... you are just designed to be fodder,” says Sparks
According to G, the landscape of the Bay Area forces comedians to develop unique skills — such as the ability to be adaptable with content. She draws parallels to the nation’s first comedian, Artemus Ward. In the 1860s, Ward made his way from the East Coast to the West, where his comedy aspirations would be less impeded by the Civil War. He performed from San Francisco to Sacramento, and at opera houses and mining camps, G says.
And that diversity of venue is paralleled in modern shows, from dive bars to stages across the region. Jokes for a San Francisco audience won’t get the same giggles in Santa Cruz.
“There is an adaptation that I think encourages a lot of comedy growth,” G says.
According to both Sparks and Benjamin, comedians follow a similar timeline on the San Francisco circuit — it takes about two years to really hone skills and by year five they’re ready to dive into the big pond or slow their pace of stage swimming.
As some age out, others edge in. “Every six months to a year, there’s a brand new crop of people who are wanting to start,” says G.
And so San Francisco’s comedy cycle continues.
