Within the national comedy circuit, there’s something that stands out about San Francisco audiences: They’re notoriously easy to fail in front of. At least that’s according to Nina G, a local comedian and author who co-wrote a book on the scene, "Bay Area Stand-Up Comedy: A Humorous History."

Before leaping into the competitive laugh circuits of New York or Los Angeles, many comedians start on smaller stages, G says. These spaces serve to rack up time in front of a crowd, try out material and solicit some career-encouraging chuckles. In San Francisco, those stages are plentiful and — according to veterans of the scene — superior.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

c.guaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua