Golden Gate Park will be overrun with jokesters this Sunday, celebrating the 41st annual SF Comedy Day. Appropriately taking place in Robin Williams Meadow, the event features 50 comedians over five hours of sketches, stand up and giggling stoners watching from Hippie Hill. Performers are a mix of local favorites and visiting acts, spattered across six acts and performing to an estimated crowd of 15,000 — so get there early to grab a spot and beat the lines at the vendor trucks. The best part? Admission is free. Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m, Golden Gate Park, Robin Williams Meadow. Free. Comedyday.org.
The History of Ha-Ha: Decades of Bay Area Comedy
San Franciscan’s can laugh — and learn — with the authors of Bay Area Stand-Up Comedy: A Humorous History, during this year’s Litquake festivities. Authors Nina G and OJ Patterson moderate a panel discussion with some of The City’s legendary veteran comics: Saturday Night Live’s Don “Father Guido Sarducci” Novello, Comedy Day producer Debi Durst and Larry “Bubbles” Brown. Often touted as the “godfather of Bay Area comedy,” Tony Sparks also is in attendance to usher in the new generation of funny-makers. And if by the end you’re itching to know more — there’s a book for that! October 11, 7-9 p.m, Throckmorton Theatre, 142 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, Ticket sales coming soon. throckmortontheatre.org.
Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival
Mutiny Radio, a San Francisco-based nonprofit community radio station, is staging a comedy takeover in The City. The festival runs eight days, Oct. 9-16, with the final day offering an all-out block party run by the radio. The first week of chuckles and comics spans The City: 10 venues host, 87 comics perform, there's a comedy crawl and comedian-curated master classes. The comedy-frenzy block party, on the eighth day, is hosted outside the Mutiny Radio Storefront in the Mission as a part of San Francisco’s Sunday Streets Phoenix Day. October 9-16, various times and venues, San Francisco. Mutinyradio.fm.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.