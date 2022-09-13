41st Annual Comedy Day

41st Annual Comedy Day overtakes Robin Williams Meadow Sunday, September 18. 

Golden Gate Park will be overrun with jokesters this Sunday, celebrating the 41st annual SF Comedy Day. Appropriately taking place in Robin Williams Meadow, the event features 50 comedians over five hours of sketches, stand up and giggling stoners watching from Hippie Hill. Performers are a mix of local favorites and visiting acts, spattered across six acts and performing to an estimated crowd of 15,000 — so get there early to grab a spot and beat the lines at the vendor trucks. The best part? Admission is free. Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m, Golden Gate Park, Robin Williams Meadow. Free. Comedyday.org

c.guaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua