 The planets are whispering. Perhaps the plants are, too. 

They say April showers bring May flowers. Well if you’re walking out of April drench, San Francisco, you’re not alone. But the planets seem to be whispering that there are sunnier days ahead (existentially, at least). Although it is also entirely possible that those whispers are coming from inside my head and the planets aren’t saying anything at all. That’s the risk you run listening to an entirely unqualified astrologer. What I do know for certain: this month is about changing things up.

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

